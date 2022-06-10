Wordle #356 answer for Friday, June 10

Wordle has been updated with a new word for players to guess. The game is loved all around the world for its simple and clear rules. It offers just the right amount of challenge for players seeking to take a break from their everyday routine.

It isn't long and complicated, making it easy for users to integrate it in their daily routine. Many even take the help of online hints when they find it difficult to guess the word. This article contains hints and the solution for today's quiz.

The solution for Wordle #356 rhymes with the word "deity"

1) The word begins with the letter P

2) The word contains the letter T

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter Y

Today's answer is a fairly uncommon word, and it might be hard to guess for many players. It rhymes with the word "deity." The solution for June 10 is "piety."

According to Merriam Webster, piety represents "the quality or state of being pious, such as being dutiful in religion."

The story behind the game

Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle created Wordle for his wife Palak Shah. Shah is a quiz lover and enjoys solving games like Crossword.

The couple collaborated to create a prototype for the game in 2013. However, the game didn't receive favourable reviews from their friends. It had significant problems that made it unpleasant to play.

Firstly, the solution list was massive with around ten thousand words, many of which were absurd and outdated. Secondly, players could play the game an unlimited number of times, which slowly led to monotony.

The couple decided to make the necessary changes and make the game enjoyable. Shah removed over 80 per cent of the words from the solution list and Wardle added a one-game per day limit to it.

After the changes were made, the game didn't just become enjoyable, but also addictive.

It became popular among the duo's peers and acquaintances. A growing player base encouraged Wardle to release the game in October 2021.

Wordle became a viral sensation soon after its release, attracting millions of users. Looking at its success, The New York Times became interested in buying it and making it a part of its comprehensive game collection.

The game was bought for a seven-figure amount in January 2022.

Play Lookdle to recognise celebrities

Lookdle is another spin-off of Wordle. The game requires players to guess a celebrity by looking at a heavily pixelated picture of them. Players get a total of five attempts to make the correct guess.

Lookdle @lookdle #games How does it work? A rather pixelated image of a celebrity appears - then it's guess time! After each unsuccessful attempt the image becomes less pixelated & easier. You get 5 attempts but can you guess it in one? A new celebrity every 24 hours #Lookdle How does it work? A rather pixelated image of a celebrity appears - then it's guess time! After each unsuccessful attempt the image becomes less pixelated & easier. You get 5 attempts but can you guess it in one? A new celebrity every 24 hours #Lookdle #games https://t.co/qeMjnoszJR

The picture gets clearer with every wrong attempt. This is the only way to figure out the celebrity's name, as the game doesn't provide any other clues to help the players.

The biggest challenge with Lookdle is the vast range of celebrities in its puzzle library, including thousands of popular personalities from TV, movies, and the music industry.

The game was created by two friends, Lee and Carl, from Manchester, United Kingdom. The duo are lifelong friends who worked together on the game. Carl came up with the idea, while Lee developed it.

The game currently boasts an impressive player base of over 50k. The creators plan to add new difficulties and characters to the game. The game might be included with a PvP option in the upcoming days.

