Wordle #362 answer for Thursday, June 16

It is a new day, and that means players have a new word to find in Wordle - the game that took over the internet at the beginning of 2022, when social media pages started filling up with green and yellow boxes representing players' results.

At the peak of its popularity, the game attracted millions of daily players.

While many have stopped solving the challenges on a regular basis now, numerous others continue to play, with some even looking up hints online to guide them towards the right answer. This article contains hints for Thursday's game, along with its solution.

The solution for Wordle #362 rhymes with the word "patron"

1) The word begins with the letter A

2) The word contains the letter P

3) The word contains only one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter N

Thursday's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with "patron."

The solution for June 16 is "apron."

According to Merriam Webster, an apron is "a garment usually of cloth, plastic, or leather usually tied around the waist and used to protect clothing or adorn a costume." It can also indicate "something that suggests or resembles an apron in shape, position, or use."

How Wordle started as a personal project

Software engineer Josh Wardle had created the viral game, inspired by his wife Palak Shah, who was an avid quiz player. The couple worked together to create a prototype for the game in 2003.

The game had very different features back then, which made it receive numerous bad reviews. Players found it to be a combination of strenuous and monotonous.

One of the problems was the massive solution list, which was filled with absurd and outdated words. Additionally, players could play the game an unlimited number of times, which slowly led to boredom.

The game was set aside, while Wardle focused on creating other successful experiments like Button and Place, for Reddit.

During the COVID-19 quarantine, as the couple spent the majority of their free time solving Crosswords, they were reminded of Wordle once again.

They decided to give the game a lease of life, and came up with changes in order to make it more enjoyable. Shah took it upon herself to filter out the solution list, removing almost eighty per cent of the words. Wardle, too, added a one-game per day limit to the application.

The updated version started to retain players, who began returning every day for their daily dose of Wordle. The player base also began to expand, encouraging its public release in October 2021.

The game's popularity shot up after its public release, attracting the New York Times. The media giant later bought the game for a seven-figure sum in January, 2022.

A culinary spin-off called Phoodle

Inspired by all the numerous spin-offs, cookbook author Julie Loria decided to release a culinary version of Wordle. She announced the launch of Phoodle on her Instagram profile. Her post's caption read:

"I am delighted to launch PHOODLE, a new online daily word game for food lovers. To get your daily Phoodle phix, the link is in my bio. Test your culinary expertise by guessing food-related terms, from ingredients to appliances to famous chefs and more! Thank you for playing!"

The game was supported by culinary legend Martha Stewart, who asked her fans to try the game if they loved food.

Phoodle is identical to the original game, except that all the solutions are somewhat related to cooking and the culinary world.

