Wordle #363 answer for Friday, June 17

Wordle has been updated with a new daily challenge. The game, which began as a personal project only meant for the creator's wife, has now become a worldwide sensation.

Wordle blew up on social media around the beginning of the year, attracting millions of players.

While the craze for the game has dulled down since, numerous players have made it a part of their daily lives. Some solve the quiz to take a break from their chores, while others like to flaunt their results on social media. Many even look for clues online to help them guess the answer.

This article contains hints for Friday's game, along with its solution.

The solution for Wordle #363 rhymes with the word "flown"

1) The word begins with the letter B

2) The word contains the letter W

3) The word contains only one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter N

Friday's answer is a common word that rhymes with "flown."

The solution for June 16 is "blown."

According to Merriam Webster, blown is the verb form of the word "blow," which means "to dissipate or remove as if with a current of air." It can also mean "to impress very strongly and usually favourably."

Did you know that the idea for Wordle was conceived in 2003?

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle for his puzzle-loving wife, Palak Shah. The engineer released a prototype for the game in 2003, but it wasn't well received by his friends.

Apparently, the game had two major issues: One was its massive solution list, filled with more than ten thousand words, many of which were absurd and outdated. The second problem was that players could play the game an unlimited number of times, which made it strenuous and monotonous.

The game was set aside for close to ten years, while Wardle focused on creating other successful experiments like Button and Place, for Reddit.

The engineer was reminded of the game during the COVID-19 quarantine when he and Shah used to solved crosswords during their free time. The couple then decided to utilise their new-found break to modify Wordle.

Shah filtered the solution list and removed almost eighty per cent of the words, while Wardle added a one-game per day limit to the application. This updated game was not only enjoyable but also extremely addictive.

Its popularity began to rise among the couple's friends and acquaintances. After looking at the growing numbers, Wardle decided to release the game publicly in October 2021.

Wordle's popularity shot through the roof once it became public. It even made it to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Fallon had a hard time solving it. It was eventually acquired by the New York Times in January, 2022.

How to play Wordle?

Players have to visit the NYT website to play the game. To begin, they have to write a five-letter word of their wish and hit "ENTER."

The boxes of letters will change color:

Green means the letter is in the word and placed at the correct spot.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but placed at an incorrect spot.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Players need to continue entering different words, making sure they follow the given clues. They play until they find the correct word or exhaust all of their six tries. Each player's results are added to their statistics, and displayed at the end of the game.

