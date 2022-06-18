Wordle #365 answer for Sunday, June 19

Players have a new challenge to solve in Wordle. The game became a viral sensation during the first few months of 2022, when millions of users tried their hands at the trending quiz.

While many have grown out of the craze, some have made it a part of their daily lives, taking a few minutes out of their routine to solve the puzzle.

Many who get stuck while solving the game look for hints online in an effort to save time and reach the answer quickly. This article contains hints for Sunday's game, along with its solution.

The solution for Wordle #364 rhymes with the word "cruiser"

1) The word begins with the letter L

2) The word contains the letter S

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter R

Sunday's answer is a fairly common word that not only rhymes with the word "cruiser", but also is an antonym for the word "winner."

The solution for June 19 is "loser."

According to Merriam Webster, a loser is "a person or thing that loses especially consistently." It is also used to denote "a person who is incompetent or unable to succeed."

The success story of Wordle

Software engineer Josh Wardle first created Wordle for his wife, Palak Shah, who is a puzzle lover. The couple collaborated to design a prototype for the game. However, the application wasn't positively received by their friends and acquaintances.

Reportedly, the game had two major issues: One was its massive solution list, filled with more than ten thousand words, many of which were absurd and outdated. The second was that players could play the game an unlimited number of times, which made it both strenuous and monotonous.

The prototype was soon forgotten by the engineer, who went on to create other successful experiments at Reddit, called Button and Place.

Wardle was reminded of the game during the COVID-19 quarantine when he and Shah used to solve crosswords in their free time. They decided to give Wordle a second chance by modifying it.

The couple then updated the game to make it better than the original version. Once they finished reworking the puzzle, it started to attract more and more players every day. The growing player base prompted Wardle to release the game publicly in October 2021.

The game's popularity increased rapidly after its public release. It ultimately ended up attracting media mogul New York Times, which eventually acquired it in January 2022.

Framed: A successful rendition of Wordle

Different renditions of Wordle seem to pop up every other day. Framed is one such rendition of the viral puzzle that has received appreciation from all around the world.

The spin-off requires players to guess the name of a movie. Staying truthful to its name, Framed shows players random frames from a movie. Users then have to guess the name of the flick by looking at the frames. While the slides sometimes include important clues, at other times they may also show generic scenes that could be a part of many movies.

The game is perfect for cinephiles who pride themselves on their movie knowledge.

Players get a total of six chances to guess the movie of the day, and every wrong answer unlocks a new frame from the film. Once the game ends, users can share their game stats with friends online.

