Wordle #366 answer for Monday, June 20

With a new day comes a new Wordle grid to solve. Loyal fans wait diligently for the game to update every night with a new answer.

It once had a massive player base of over two million daily users, which has now shrunk to a mere twenty thousand. These players have made the game a part of their lives. They make sure to take time out of their busy routines to solve the puzzle daily.

Many even look for hints online to give them a head start in the game, helping them save precious time. This article contains tips for Monday's game, along with its solution.

Ronak @ronaaaaaak



🟨 🟨🟩

🟩🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 365 3/6🟨🟩🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 365 3/6🟨⬛🟨🟩⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

The solution for Wordle #366 rhymes with the word "bigfoot"

1) The word begins with the letter I

2) The word contains the letter P

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter T

Monday's answer is an extremely common word that rhymes with "bigfoot." The solution for June 20 is "input."

According to Merriam Webster, input is "something that is put as an advice, opinion or comment." It can also mean "information fed into a data processing system or computer" and "power or energy put into a machine or system for storage, conversion in kind, or conversion of characteristics usually with the intent of sizable recovery in the form of output."

Wordle's rise to success

Welsh-based software engineer Josh Wardle created the game. He made the game for his puzzle-loving wife, Palak Shah, who was also the inspiration behind it. The couple collaborated to develop a prototype for the game in 2013 but did not receive positive reviews from the players.

The game had two major issues: One was its massive solution list, filled with more than ten thousand words, many of which were absurd and outdated. The second was that players could play the game unlimited times, making it both strenuous and monotonous.

Owing to its issues, Wordle was neglected by the engineer for almost ten years. During this time, he invested his time in other projects.

The game re-entered the couple's life during the COVID-19 lockdown. Like the rest of the world, the pair were stuck at home with quite a lot of free time. They decided to give Wordle one more chance at life.

They modified the game to make it more enjoyable than its previous version. Once updated, the game started to attract new players, prompting a public release. Wardle released the game to the public in October 2021.

It broke records and became a viral trend only a few weeks after its release. Its growth attracted the New York Times, which eventually acquired in January 2022.

Taylordle is a Taylor Swift version of the game

The spin-off was created by Hannah Park, a Taylor Swift fan who runs a podcast called "Holy Swift." This version is similar to the original game, with only one difference. Every answer in Taylordle is related to Taylor Swift in one way or another.

The solution can include anything from her surname to a song title or maybe something important to the singer.

People who do not follow the artist will be advised to avoid the game, as it is specifically made for the singer's fans.

