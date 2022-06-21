Wordle #368 answer for Wednesday, June 22

A new day is here, and as expected, there is a new Wordle challenge waiting to be solved.

The mini quiz took over the internet around the beginning of 2022 when Wordle results began to flood social media.

The game's virality attracted over two million players at its peak popularity. While the initial rage has since calmed down, it still boasts a handsome number of twenty thousand daily players.

Users have made the game a part of their everyday lives, with some even looking up hints online to solve the quiz. This article contains hints for Wednesday's words, along with the solution.

The solution for Wordle #368 rhymes with the word "waffle"

1) The word begins with the letter A

2) The word contains the letter W

3) The word contains only one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter L

Wednesday's word is a fairly common word that rhymes with "waffle."

The solution for June 22 is "awful."

According to Merriam Webster, awful signifies something "extremely disagreeable or objectionable." It can also be used as an intensive to signify something "exceedingly great."

What's the story behind Wordle?

Wordle was created by Welsh-based software engineer Josh Wardle for his wife Palak Shah. Shah is a puzzle lover, which is how Wardle was inspired to build the mini-game.

The couple collaborated to create a prototype for the game in 2013. However, they did not receive positive feedback from players, who complained that the game was filled with absurd and outdated words. Additionally, they could play the game unlimited times, which made it monotonous after a while. So, the pair decided to drop the project for some time.

The game collected dust for almost ten years, while Wardle worked on other projects like Button and Place, for Reddit.

He was finally reminded of his old project during the COVID-19 lockdown. He and Shah spent a lot of their free time during quarantine playing quizzes, which inspired them to update Wordle.

Shah took it upon herself to filter the solution list for the game, which at the time had over ten thousand entries. Wardle, meanwhile, added a one-game per day limit to make it interesting for the players.

The updated version started attracting numerous new players every day. Looking at the game's rising popularity, Wardle decided to make it public in October 2021.

Once public, the game took the internet by storm and morphed into a worldwide sensation. Its popularity attracted the attention of the New York Times. The media mogul planned to buy the game and make it a part of its comprehensive game collection. It acquired Wordle for seven figures in January 2022.

Guess movie names in Moviedle

Wordle has also brought with it a number of spinoffs. One of them is Moviedle.

Moviedle creator Jeremy Toeman of AugX Labs, said that he wanted to create a game that could be enjoyed by everyone:

"Moviedle doesn’t have to be the hardest game. It just has to be fun.”

While the game is somewhat similar to Framed, it has one very distinct difference. In Framed players are shown only a total of six screenshots from a movie, whereas in Moviedle players are shown the entire movie in one second.

While this may sound like a ludicrous idea, it works because the game only features popular movies. It begins with a one-second speed run and gets slowed down with every wrong answer. Players get a total of six attempts to guess the correct movie name.

