Wordle #373 answer for Monday, June 27

Wordle became popular around 2022 when millions of players tried their hands at the game. People loved its simple design and easy rules. Players worldwide connected on social media to show off their results and share tips and tricks for solving the game.

Many have already forgotten the game, but thousands of players have made it a part of their daily routine. They make sure to find some time to solve the mini-quiz. Some even look for hints online to help them get started with helpful tips.

This article contains clues for Monday's game to help those people.

The solution for Wordle #373 rhymes with "metro"

1) The word begins with the letter R

2) The word contains the letter T

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter O

Monday's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with "metro." The solution for June 27 is the word "retro."

According to Merriam Webster, retro is used to describe anything "relating to, reviving, or being the style and especially the fashions of the past, fashionably nostalgic or old-fashioned."

How did Wordle find its success?

The Brooklyn-based couple Josh Wardle and Palal Shah launched Wordle in 2021. However, they started working on the project in 2013. When they first created the game, it looked very different from its current version.

The prototype had over ten thousand words on its solution list, and the words were often absurd and outdated. Players could also solve the game innumerable times a day, making it monotonous.

Looking at the problems, the couple decided to drop the game for some time. During this time, Wardle went on to work at Reddit and created two successful experiments called Button and Place.

They were reminded of the game during the COVID-19 lockdown while spending a majority of their time playing crosswords.

The puzzle inspired them to modify Wordle, so Shah filtered the solution list while Wardle added a one-game per-day limit.

The updated game received great reviews from players and began to grow. As its player base began to expand, Wardle decided to release the game to the public in October 2021.

Wordle blew up on social media soon after its release. Within just a few weeks after its release, the game accumulated over 2 million players. It was ultimately bought by the New York Times in January 2022.

Swifties can play Taylor Swift Heardle

Heardle has a Taylor Swift version that only features songs created by the singer. It was created by user @beachboysstan, using Glitch, and SoundCloud, the platforms used for all the Heardle spinoffs. This means it will not be available in countries that don't have access to SoundCloud.

The game is identical to the original Heardle, where players must recognize songs by listening to snippets from the song. They get a total of six attempts to finish the game.

It starts with a one-second-long snippet and increases in length with every subsequent try, from one second, two seconds (+1), four seconds (+2), seven seconds (+3), and 11 seconds (+4), until the final clip of 16 seconds (+5).

The game is an excellent platform for Swifties to showcase their knowledge of Taylor Swift's music history. Identical to many other Wordle spinoffs, the game resets with a new song every night.

