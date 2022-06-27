Wordle #374 answer for Tuesday, June 28

Wordle is a world-renowned mini quiz that took over the internet around the beginning of 2022. Millions of players used to solve the game every day, and shared their results online.

The craze for the puzzle has gone down since its peak popularity, however, many users have made it a part of their daily lives. They find time among their busy schedules to solve it. Some even look for hints online to help them get started with helpful tips.

This article contains clues for Tuesday's game to help those people.

The solution for Wordle #374 rhymes with "troll"

1) The word begins with the letter D

2) The word contains the letter R

3) The word contains the only one vowel in it

4) The word ends with the letter L

Tuesday's answer is a fairly difficult word that rhymes with "troll." The solution for June 28 is "droll."

According to Merriam Webster, droll is "having a humorous, whimsical, or odd quality." It also means "an amusing person."

The success of Wordle

Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle created the game in collaboration with his wife, Palak Shah. Shah's love for puzzles was the primary inspiration behind creating Wordle.

The couple made a prototype for the game back in 2013, but it didn't get the reception they expected. Players complained about the game's solution being too absurd and outdated for it to be enjoyable. Additionally, players could solve numerous quizzes in a day, which made the game boring and monotonous.

Looking at the problems, the couple decided to drop the project for some time. During this time, Wardle went on to work at Reddit and created two successful experiments called Button and Place.

They got back to the game during the COVID-19 lockdown when they spent the majority of their free time solving crosswords. They decided to modify the game to make it more enjoyable for players. Shah decided to filter all unwanted words from the solution list while Wardle added a one-game per-day limit.

The updated game received flying reviews from the couple's acquaintances. Slowly, its player base started to grow as well. Looking at the game's growing popularity, Wardle decided to release it to the public in October 2021.

The game took the internet by storm after its public release. Within just a few weeks after its release, the game accumulated over 2 million daily players.

The game's roaring success attracted the media mogul, New York Times' attention and the newshouse ended up buying the game in January 2022.

Absurdle is a cunning version of the game

Users who are looking for something different can try their hands at Absurdle. While most Wordle spinoffs begin with a predetermined answer, Absurdle brings something unique to the table.

The game begins with over 2000 possible answers, which keep changing with every new guess. Players have to narrow down the letters until no new words can be formed, and the game has to settle down on an answer.

The rest of the rules are very similar to the original game. Players have to enter five-letter words till they get the colored tiles as hints. Green signifies the correct alphabet in the correct position, yellow signifies a correct alphabet in the wrong position and gray signifies incorrect letters.

Unlike Wordle, however, Absurdle does not have any limitations on the number of attempts. The goal is to find a solution in as few attempts as possible.

