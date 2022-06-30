Wordle #377 answer for Friday, July 1

Wordle lovers have a new challenge for the day. The game updates with a new word every night. Many players solve it in their free time while others wait to solve it as soon as it updates.

The craze for the game was at its highest during the beginning of 2022 when over two million players visited the website every day. Many of these players have made the game a part of their daily lives and solved it regularly. Some even look for clues online to assist them while looking for the answer.

This article contains hints for Friday's answer.

The solution for Wordle #377 rhymes with the word "quinto"

1) The word begins with the letter P

2) The word contains the letter N

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter O

Friday's answer is a relatively uncommon word that rhymes with "quinto." The answer for July 1 is "pinto."

According to Merriam Webster, a pinto is "a horse or pony of various breeds marked with patches of white and another color."

The game Wordle and its story

The game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle, who was inspired by his wife's love for quizzes. Wardle and his wife Palak Shah worked on a prototype for the game in 2013.

At the time, the game worked very differently than its current version. It had a massive solution library filled with absurd and outdated words. Players could also solve unlimited numbers of games within a day, making it strenuous and monotonous.

Both these problems resulted in the game getting negative reviews from the couple's friends. It was also dropped and forgotten by the creators for around 10 years.

During this time, Wardle invested his time working on other successful projects like Button and Place for Reddit.

The couple was finally reminded of the game during the COVID-19 lockdown when they spent most of their free time playing quizzes. They decided to give the game a second life and started to modify it for a better user experience.

Once updated, the game started to gather numerous positive reviews from their acquaintances. Its playerbase also grew, prompting a public release in October 2021.

Once released, the game broke many records to become a trending rage. Its success attracted the New York Times, which eventually acquired Wordle in January 2022.

Solve a thousand puzzle grid in Kilordle

Wordle rage gave rise to countless spin-offs. Kilordle is one of the most distinctive versions among them. The game requires players to solve a whopping number of one thousand puzzles with equal attempts.

Only dedicated players try to solve this game, which takes over an hour to complete. Its creator, Jones, wrote in the description:

“Wordle is fun. How about a thousand of them at the same time? How does that feel?”

While it sounds scary, players have shared that the game is more accessible than the original quiz. With the number of attempts players get, they have ample chances to check for numerous different words.

The number of chances and words left to guess is shown in the top right corner of the screen. It also has a scroll that helps users keep track of all the grids.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far