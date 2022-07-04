Wordle #381 answer for Tuesday, July 5

Wordle fans have a new word to look for.

The mini-game came to the internet last year and became a viral trend after a few months. Millions of players went on to the website to try their hand at the quiz every day.

Many of these players have maintained the habit of solving the quiz, making it a part of their daily routine. They make sure to dedicate a small portion of their day towards solving the game.

Some even look for clues online, and this article can help them with helpful hints.

The solution for Wordle #381 rhymes with the word "shield"

1) The word begins with the letter F

2) The word contains the letter L

3) The word contains two vowels

4) The word ends with the letter D

The answer to Tuesday's quiz rhymes with the word "shield." The solution for July 5 is the word "field."

According to Merriam Webster, a field is "an open land area free of woods, and buildings, cultivation, battle or an activity." It can also mean an area of speciality, like the "field of science, arts," etc.

Wordle was first created in 2013

Wordle was created by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle after he was inspired by his wife, Palak Shah's love for puzzles. The couple collaborated to work on the game and came up with a prototype in 2013.

They introduced it to their friends, who were not impressed by the quiz. They mentioned two major problems with the game. First, that the game was filled with absurd and outdated words. Additionally, they could play the game unlimited times, which made it monotonous after a while. So, the pair decided to drop the project for some time.

The project was forgotten for almost 10 years, while Wardle worked on other projects like Button and Place for Reddit.

He finally thought of the game again during the COVID-19 lockdown, when he and Shah spent a lot of their free time playing quizzes. They decided to modify their old game and give it a renewed life.

Shah filtered the solution list for the game, which at the time had over ten thousand entries. Wardle, meanwhile, added a one-game per day limit to make it interesting for the players.

The updated version was quite enjoyable and received positive reviews from players, even as its player base began increasing every day. Looking at the rising popularity, Wardle decided to make it public in October 2021.

Once public, the game became a raging sensation, attracting players worldwide. Its popularity got The New York Times interested in buying it and the news website later acquired it in January 2022 for a seven-figure amount.

Play Sedordle for a challenge

Wordle has inspired numerous variations and one of them is Sedordle. This version requires players to solve sixteen grids within 21 attempts.

Players have to solve all the grids simultaneously. Every grid is filled with the same words, until their answer is found. A solved puzzle will stop taking in any new word. The Sedordle is difficult due to its limited number of attempts. Players need to carefully utilize all of their chances.

The rest of the rules are identical to the original game, which means green indicates correct, yellow indicates partly right, and gray indicates incorrect letters.

Sedordle doesn't save scores, which can be a positive or a negative trait, depending on the user's viewpoint.

