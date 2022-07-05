Wordle #382 answer for Wednesday, July 6

Wordle comes with a new word challenge every day and is loved by players all around the world for its simple design and easy rules.

Moreover, it doesn't take too long to finish a game, making it easy to incorporate it into one's daily life. Many solve the mini quiz and share their results online

Upon getting stuck, some players also look for clues on the internet. This article contains some helpful hints that they might find useful.

The solution for Wordle #382 rhymes with "bluff"

1) The word begins with the letter F

2) The word contains the letter L

3) The word contains only one vowel in it

4) The word ends with the letter F

The answer for Wednesday is a fairly common word that rhymes with "bluff."

The solution for July 6 is "fluff."

According to Merriam Webster, fluff is used to describe things as "fluffy and soft." It can also mean "something inconsequential."

The history of Wordle

Wordle was created by Welsh-based software engineer Josh Wardle. Wardle created the game after getting inspired by his wife Palak Shah's love for puzzles and quizzes.

The pair worked together to create a prototype for the game in 2013, but did not receive the response they had anticipated. Players back then complained that the game had too many absurd words that they didn't know about. Additionally, they could play the game unlimited times, which made it monotonous after a while. So, Wardle and Shah decided to drop the project for some time.

Wordle was kept on the sidelines for almost 10 years. In the meantime, Wardle went on to create other successful projects like Button and Place, for Reddit.

Wardle and Shah were finally reminded of the game during the COVID-19 lockdown when they spent a lot of their free time playing quizzes. They then decided to update the game to make it more enjoyable for the players.

Shah filtered the solution list for the game, which at the time had over ten thousand entries. Wardle, meanwhile, added a one-game per day limit.

The new version of Wordle was a success among their peers. More and more players kept returning to the game every day, thereby encouraging Wardle to release it publicly in October 2021.

The game's popularity went through the roof after its release, attracting millions of players. This led to The New York Times being interested in buying it, and the news website later acquired the game in January 2022 for a seven-figure amount.

Tips & tricks to crack Wordle almost every time

While the game has very simple rules, that doesn't guarantee it being easy to solve. One can have a difficult time trying to find the answer which can be really vague or unusual.

Players only get a total of six chances, which means they don't have space to waste many attempts. Here are some basic tips that can help users become better at the game.

1) Begin the game with words like crane, slate, crate, slant, etc. These words are provided by WordleBot, a website specifically made by the NYT to help players.

2) Use a word like "adieu" to narrow down the vowels used in the answer.

3) Do not skip over words that have repeating letters, because the game does not have a special indication for them. Players need to use their own vigilance to figure out if the word has a double alphabet.

4) Players can choose to write down all the words they know with the few clues at hand. The answers are usually common words that users already know about.

5) Practice the game using all the different variations available online. Games like Squabble also come with a practice mode that players can use to get better at the game.

Wordle can help players develop critical thinking and a diverse vocabulary. With regular practice, players get better at guessing the answer, even when they don't know the word.

