Wordle #383 answer for Thursday, July 7

The solution for Wordle #383 rhymes with "micro"

1) The word begins with the letter H

2) The word contains the letter D

3) The contains one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter O

Thursday's answer is a very common word that rhymes with "micro."

The solution for July 7 is "hydro."

According to Merriam Webster, hydro refers to "hydroelectric power."

How did Wordle evolve into an internet sensation?

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle. The Welsh-based engineer was inspired by his wife Palak Shah. Shah loves to solve quizzes, which was the reason why Wardle created the game.

The couple collaborated to create a prototype for the game in 2013, but it was met with negative reviews.

The players complained that the game had too many absurd words that they didn't know about. Additionally, they could play the game unlimited times, which made it monotonous after a while.

Hence, Wardle and Shah left the game alone for while. It collected dust for nearly 10 years before coming back into their lives. In the meantime, Wardle went to work for Reddit, where he created other successful projects like Button and Place, for the platform.

The couple decided to work on the abandoned project during their free time in COVID-19 lockdown.

Shah filtered the solution list for the game, which at the time had over ten thousand entries. Wardle, meanwhile, added a one-game per day limit to make it enjoyable for players.

The updated version was loved by their peers, who gave flying reviews to the game. Wordle started to attract more players with every passing day, leading up to a public release in October 2021.

The quiz soared to fame after it went public, and started attracting over two million daily players at one point. This growing popularity led to The New York Times being interested in buying it, and the news website later acquired the game in January 2022 for a seven-figure amount.

Solve eight grids with Wordle spinoff Octordle

Wordle has given rise to a plethora of spinoffs. One version among them is Octordle, which requires players to solve eight grids within 13 attempts.

Created by Kenneth Crawford, the game is said to be one of the toughest versions of the original quiz.

Octordle follows the same rules as Wordle, which means green indicates correct, yellow indicates partly right and gray indicates incorrect letters.

Every time players enter a word in the game, it is automatically filled into all eight grids. This continues until a grid gets solved, after which it will stop taking any more words. This continues until all the grids have been resolved.

Players have to be very careful about the words they enter into the game, since they are required to keep an eye on all the grids as they progress.

Once solved, players can share their results online.

The game comes in two options: daily Octordle and free Octordle. The daily Octordle gives the same eight words to every player in the world, while the free version can be used to practice the game. Like the original game, this version refreshes with a new word every night at 12 am (local time).

