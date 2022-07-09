Wordle #386 answer for Sunday, July 10

Wordle has been updated with a new word again. The game was introduced to the internet last year, and instantly won everybody's heart.

The game received immense love during that time, counting millions of daily visitors on its website. Many of these players have stuck around the puzzle and have made it a part of their daily lives. They make sure to take some time out of their busy routines to solve the game.

On days when the word is hard, a few people resort to taking help from the internet. This article provides useful clues for those players.

Gurski @GirthSKI



🟩🟩🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 385 2/6🟩🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 385 2/6⬛⬛🟩🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

The solution for Wordle #386 rhymes with "lock"

1) The word begins with the letter S

2) The word contains the letter T

3) The word contains only one vowel in it

4) The word ends with the letter K

Sunday's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with "lock." The solution for July 10 is "stalk."

According to Merriam Webster, stalk is "a slender upright object or supporting or connecting part." It can also be referred to "to pursue quarry or prey stealthily."

History of Wordle

Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle created the game for his wife, Palak Shah. Shah is a puzzle lover, and this love of hers acted as a catalyst behind creating the game.

The couple worked together to design the game in 2013 and asked their friends to review it. The game wasn't well received by their friends, who complained that the puzzle was filled with absurd and archaic words that they hadn't heard about. Additionally, players could play the game as many times as they wanted, which often led to boredom.

They decided to drop the project for some time and forgot about it for close to 10 years. During that time, Wardle worked at Reddit and created successful experiments like Button and Place for the platform.

Caravanions @caravanions



🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 385 5/6🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 385 5/6🟨🟨🟨🟨⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

The pair were only reminded about the game during the COVID-19 lockdown when they spent the majority of their free time playing quizzes and puzzles. They decided to update the game and make it more interesting for the players.

Shah filtered out most of the difficult words, while Wardle added a one-game per day limit to it.

The updated game received immense love from the couple's peers and started gaining new fans every day. Looking at its growing popularity, Wardle released Wordle to the public in October 2021, which was later acquired by The New York Times in January 2022. The news website even released a website called WordleBot to help players analyze their games.

Solve a thousand grids in Kilordle

Rui Santos @RuiSantos247

#kilordle Tried Kilordle for the first time. Not really sure how it works; but I just kept guessing words! 🤔🤣 Tried Kilordle for the first time. Not really sure how it works; but I just kept guessing words! 🤔🤣#kilordle https://t.co/XN8eOrtSNZ

There are numerous spin-offs of the game, but nothing comes close to Kilordle. In theory, the game is similar to other variations like Dordle, Quordle, and Octurdle, but reins over them in terms of the number of grids that need to be solved for one game.

The game requires players to solve a thousand puzzles in an equal number of attempts.

Its creator, Jones, wrote in the description:

“Wordle is fun. How about a thousand of them at the same time? How does that feel?”

The game can look daunting to players, but it has been reported to be easier than other spinoffs due to the massive number of attempts. However, players need to have great conviction towards solving it as the game may require over an hour to get completely solved.

Players can track the number of chances and words left to guess in the top right corner of the screen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far