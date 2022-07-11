Wordle #388 answer for Tuesday, July 12

Every new day is welcomed with a new Wordle challenge. The game, which became a household name towards the end of 2021, evolved into a massive trend during the start of 2022.

Millions of players used to solve the quiz every day, sharing their results with friends and acquaintances on social media. Over time, the craze for the game has simmered down, but many users have made it a part of their lives and make sure to take some time out of their routines to solve the puzzle.

Sometimes players end up needing help while solving the quiz, which is when they look for hints online. This article provides useful clues for those players.

Solution for Wordle #388 rhymes with "might"

1) The word begins with the letter N

2) The word contains the letter G

3) The word contains only one vowel in it

4) The word ends with the letter T

Tuesday's word is an incredibly common word that rhymes with "might."

The solution for July 12 is "night."

According to Merriam Webster, night is "the time from dusk to dawn when no sunlight is visible."

The history of Wordle

The game was made by Brooklyn engineer Josh Wardle. His wife, Palak Shah, loves to play quizzes, which inspired the engineer to come up with a quiz of their own.

The two worked together to create the game in 2013 and asked their friends for feedback. The game didn't do well, and players complained that the puzzle was filled with absurd and archaic words that they hadn't heard about. Additionally, players could play the game as many times as they wanted, which often led to boredom.

The pair ended up dropping the project and Wardle went to work for Reddit, where he created two successful experiments called Button and Place.

They picked it up again during the COVID-19 lockdown when they started spending a majority of their free time playing similar games.

Shah filtered out most of the difficult words, while Wardle added a one-game per day limit.

The updated version was a success and players loved it, as a result of which the game's player base started to increase, prompting a public release. Wardle ended up making the game public in October 2021.

Wordle blew up on the internet after that. Its popularity attracted the attention of The New York Times. The news portal bought the game in January 2022, where it is now available to players and users.

