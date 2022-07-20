Wordle #397 answer for Thursday, July 21

Wordle has been updated with a new challenge, meaning players can now try guessing the solution. The game took over the internet at the beginning of 2022 and pulled in over two million daily users during its peak popularity. The craze for the game has since mellowed down, but it still receives around twenty thousand visitors every day.

Loyal fans of the game make sure to find time for the game in their busy schedules and try not to miss even a single quiz.

Sometimes the day's word can prove to be too difficult for people to guess. This article contains useful clues to help such players.

The solution for Wordle #397 rhymes with the word "rafid"

1) The word begins with the letter A

2) The word contains the letter P

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter D

The answer for Thursday is a very uncommon word that rhymes with "rafid."

The solution for July 21 is "aphid."

According to Merriam Webster, aphid is "any of numerous very small soft-bodied homopterous insects (superfamily Aphidoidea) that suck the juices of plants."

The history of Wordle

Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle created the game for his wife, Palak Shah. Shah loves to solve puzzles, and this love of hers became the inspiration behind the game.

The couple then worked together to come up with a prototype for the game. However, when their friends reviewed it, they gave negative feedback. Players complained about the game being filled with absurd and archaic words. Additionally, they could play the game as many times as they wanted, which often led to boredom.

The pair ended up dropping the project and forgot about it for close to 10 years. The game made a re-entry into their lives during the COVID-19 lockdown when they spent the majority of their free time solving crosswords.

This reignited their passion for the forgotten project, and they decided to modify it. To revise the game, Shah filtered and removed unrecognizable words, while Wardle added a one-game per day limit.

The updated version was loved by their friends and acquaintances. It slowly began to attract new players and created a growing community for itself. The growing numbers encouraged Wardle towards a public release of the game in October 2011. After its release, the game became a viral trend and attracted the New York Times, which acquired it in January 2022.

The New York Times is releasing a Wordle board game

The media house is collaborating with Hasbro to create a board game version of the application. Hasbro launched the game through Twitter on Thursday, July 14.

The "Wordle: The Party Game" is a board game that allows people to play the quiz in real life. It comes with empty grids, colorful times and view-blocking guards.

The game will be available to buy from October, but fans can preorder one at Amazon, Target, and Hasbro Pulse website for $19.99

It is unclear how many players can play the game together, but it will need someone to be the host, who will decide what word players have to find and give the necessary clues.

According to the video, players can erase their answers from the grids and playcards to play numerous times.

