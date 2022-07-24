Wordle #401 answer for Monday, July 25

Wordle players have a new word. The game was released to internet users last year, and within a few months, it managed to rope in millions of fans.

Thousands of users play the game regularly without missing even a single day. They like to maintain a daily streak and make sure to dedicate some time out of their day to solve the quiz. On difficult days, players look at the internet for help in solving the quiz. This article contains useful clues for such players.

The solution for Wordle #401 rhymes with "slope"

1) The word begins with the letter E

2) The word contains the letter L

3) The word contains two vowels with one appearing twice in the answer

4) The word ends with the letter E

The answer for Monday is a fairly common word that rhymes with "slope." The solution for July 25 is the word "elope."

According to Merriam Webster, elope is "to run away secretly with the intention of getting married usually without parental consent." It can also be referred to as "to run away from one's spouse with a lover."

The story behind Wordle's creation

The game was created by Josh Wardle. The Brooklyn-based software engineer created the game for his wife, Palak Shah. Shah is a quiz lover and her affinity for puzzles became the inspiration behind the game.

The couple worked together to create a prototype for the game in 2013 and asked their friends to review it. Sadly, the game didn't impress the players who complained that it was filled with absurd and archaic words. Additionally, because they could play it as many times as they wanted, the players were often bored.

Owing to the negative reviews, Wardle dropped the game. Meanwhile, he went on to work at Reddit and created Button and Place for the platform.

The game remained forgotten for around ten years, before making a comeback into the couple's life during the COVID-19 lockdown. Wardle and Shah spent the majority of their free time playing Crosswords during the lockdown period and decided to re-work on their old project.

They tweaked the puzzle to make it enjoyable for the players. The plan worked and Wordle started to gain new daily players, encouraging Wardle to release the game to the public in October 2021.

After its public release, the puzzle became an instant success. Its popularity even attracted media mogul, the New York Times. The news portal ended up buying it in January 2022.

The share feature in the game was inspired by a Twitter user

The initial version of Wordle did not come with the share feature. Players either used screenshots or typed out their results to share them with their friends.

During this time, the game's player base was quite small compared to what it is today, and a player Elizabeth S (@irihapeta on Twitter) came up with the idea to create a spoiler-free version of their gameplay with the help of emojis.

They shared the tip with other players on Twitter, and it was soon spotted by Josh Wardle himself. The creator ended up adding a feature to the game that helped people share their results without any extra fuss.

The share feature propelled the game's popularity at extreme speed. People started to get intrigued by their friends' posts and the cycle continued until the game became a global sensation.

