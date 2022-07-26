Wordle #403 answer for Wednesday, July 27

Wordle has been updated with a new word. Players love to solve the game and share the results with their friends online. Many even take part in casual competitions, comparing who among their friends solved the game fastest.

While others like to play the puzzle for mental gratification, and some do it out of habit. Numerous users have made the quiz a part of their daily routine, making sure to dedicate some time of their day to solving the game.

Some even look for hints online to help them solve the quiz. This article contains useful clues to help such players.

The solution for Wordle #403 rhymes with "photo"

1) The word begins with the letter M

2) The word contains the letter T

3) The word contains a repeating vowel

4) The word ends with the letter O

The answer for Wednesday is a fairly common word that rhymes with "photo." The solution for July 27 is "motto."

According to Merriam Webster, a motto is "a sentence, phrase, or word inscribed on something as appropriate to or indicative of its character or use." It can also be "a short expression of a guiding principle."

The history of Wordle

Wordle was created by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle and his wife, Palak Shah. Shah has always been a puzzle lover, which inspired them to come up with their own game.

The couple created a prototype for the game in 2013, where the answer list was filled with over 10k different words.

They asked their friends to review the game, but did not receive the feedback they had hoped for. Reviewers complained that the game was filled with absurd and archaic words. Additionally, because they could play it as many times as they wanted, players often got bored.

Owing to the negative feedback, Wardle and Shah decided to drop the project and forgot about it for almost 10 years. During this time, Wardle created two successful experiments called Button and Place, while working for Reddit.

They were reminded of their old, forgotten project during the COVID-19 lockdown after spending their free time playing NYT's crosswords and similar games.

The couple decided to use their free time to modify the game. Shah filtered the game's word list and removed all the odd, archaic words. Wardle, meanwhile, added a one-game per day limit. These features proved to be greatly effective and increased the popularity of the game.

Slowly, its player base increased, encouraging the engineer to release the game to the public. Wordle was released to the public in October 2021, and was bought by the New York Times in January 2022.

Some difficult Wordle spinoffs

Wardle's game has given rise to numerous different spin-offs, ranging from math to music. Some of the games are niche-based, while others only multiply the grid numbers to as high as 1000. Here are 4 difficult, yet enjoyable, Worldle spinoffs that don't belong in a niche and can be enjoyed by most people.

1) Dordle - This variation is created by Zaratustra, where players are required to simultaneously solve two grids at the same time. They get six attempts to solve both the games, making it significantly more difficult than the original game.

2) Absurdle - Absurdle is said to be the “adversarial version" of the game. The creators of the game have programmed it in a way that the game itself doesn't wish to give a solution to the players. It keeps on changing until there is no more option to change.

3) Antiwordle - This version of the game runs on a completely opposite principle to the original game. The purpose of this spin-off is to avoid the answer for as long as possible. The game comes with a few conditions that make it particularly difficult.

4) Crosswordle - This is the sudoku version of the game, where the final answer is given to the player at the very beginning. They are also provided with a spoiler-free result for the game.

Players have to follow the grids and their clues to recreate the game, going backwards. It is a remarkably difficult game, where players often get frustrated midplay.

