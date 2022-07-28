Wordle #405 answer for Friday, July 29

Wordle is a five-letter quiz that took over social media at the beginning of 2022. The game's design won over millions of hearts, thanks to its simple and easy rules.

Numerous users loved the game so much that they made it a part of their lives. They solve the game diligently and share their results with friends online.

Sometimes, when the game is updated with a difficult word, some players look for hints on the internet. This article contains useful clues to assist such players.

The solution for Wordle #405 rhymes with "drumset"

1) The word begins with the letter U

2) The word contains the letter P

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter T

The answer for Friday is a very common word that rhymes with "drumset."

The solution for July 29 is "upset."

According to Merriam Webster, upset means being "emotionally disturbed or agitated." it can also mean "to thicken and shorten (something, such as a heated bar of iron) by hammering on the end."

The history of Wordle

The game was developed by Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle. He created it for his puzzle-loving wife, Palak Shah, whose penchant for such games became the main inspiration behind the creation of the quiz.

The couple collaborated to make a prototype for the game in 2013 and asked their friends to review it for them. Unfortunately, reviewers didn't love the game and complained that it was filled with absurd and archaic words. Additionally, because they could play it as many times as they wanted, players often got bored.

Owing to bad reviews, Wardle dropped the game while he went on to work at Reddit. The engineer created two successful experiments, Button and Place, for the platform.

Wordle took a backseat for almost 10 years before making a comeback into the couple's life during the COVID-19 lockdown when they started spending the majority of their free time playing Crosswords and other similar games.

The duo decided to modify their old abandoned project and give it a new life. Shah filtered the solution list, while Wardle added a one-game per day limit.

The modified version was a great success. Players loved the game and kept returning to solve it every day. Looking at the love it received, Wardle decided to release it to the public in October 2021. Its popularity attracted the New York Times, which bought the game in January 2022.

Heardle is the most successful Wordle variation

Heardle has a unique take on the quiz game. It was launched a few days after the original game went viral on social media.

Created by Omakase, the game requires players to recognize songs by listening to only short snippets from the track. The snippets start from being 1 second long and gradually increase, going up to 16 seconds. Players get to listen to a longer snippet every time they make an incorrect guess or skip a turn.

The game became so popular that it inspired many other versions of its own. Originally based on Soundcloud, Heardle was recently bought by Spotify. The music streaming portal has now promised the game in regional music to players all over the world.

