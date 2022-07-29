Wordle #406 answer for Saturday, July 30

Wordle took over social media at the beginning of 2022. People love solving the quiz and sharing their results with friends online.

Many even took part in friendly competitions, racing to find the answer fastest among their peers. The game slowly entered people's lives and made a permanent place in their daily routine.

Sometimes, the word of the day is too difficult for players to find, pushing them to look for help online. This article contains useful clues to assist such players.

The solution for Wordle #406 rhymes with "fluff"

1) The word begins with the letter B

2) The word contains the letter L

3) The word contains only one vowel in it

4) The word ends with the letter F

The answer for Saturday is a fairly common word that rhymes with "fluff."

Spoiler: The answer for July 30 is in the following sentence.

The solution for July 30 is "bluff."

According to Merriam Webster, bluff is "a false threat or claim intended to deter or deceive someone, an act or instance of bluffing." It can also refer to "having a broad flattened front" or "rising steeply with a broad flat or rounded front" like a river bank.

The history behind Wordle

The game was created by Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle for his wife Palak Shah. Shah is a puzzle lover, and her love for such games became the basis for creating the project.

The pair worked together to create a prototype for the game in 2013. Shah took on the responsibility of creating an answer list for the game and added over 10k words to the list.

After completing the prototype, they asked their friends to review it for them. Sadly, the game didn't go too well and ended up being abandoned for over 10 years.

During this time, Wordle worked at Reddit and created two successful experiments, Button and Place, for the platform.

The game made a comeback into the pair's life during the COVID-19 lockdown when they spent the majority of their free time playing crosswords and other similar games. Solving these games fired them up to reboot their old project.

The couple worked on the reviews they received for the old version and Shah filtered the solution list, while Wardle added a one-game per day limit.

The updated version of the game was a success. Players enjoyed playing Wordle and introduced it to more users. The game soon created a small community for itself, encouraging Wardle to release it to the public in October 2021.

The game's popularity went through the roof after its public release, attracting the New York Times, which bought the game in January 2022.

WordleBot can help players become better at the game

The New York Times has released a website called WordleBot to help players understand the game better. The website is built with an AI that analyzes each player's game to give them a detailed report about every move they make while solving the quiz.

It also provides users with the best starting words and its success rate percentage. It also tells them how they can strategize for each game.

Players who like to compete in the game can even compare their scores on the website and use it as a tie-breaker. However, one must remember that the bot can only analyze completely solved games and will not provide any hint mid-session.

