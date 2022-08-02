Wordle #410 answer for Wednesday, August 3

Wordle has been designed for players to solve the hints to find the daily solution. The game was created as a personal project but became a social media phenomenon.

Internet users around the world lauded the quiz for its simplicity and easy-to-understand rules. The game attracted millions of daily players during its peak popularity. Many of these players made the game a part of their daily routines.

They make sure to solve the game every day, and upon facing difficulties, they opt to seek help from the internet. This article contains useful hints to help such players.

The solution for Wordle #410 rhymes with "booth"

1) The word begins with the letter Y

2) The word contains the letter T

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter H

Wednesday's answer is a common word that rhymes with "booth."

Spoiler: The answer for August 3 is in the following sentence.

Dave @_jwtd_





🟨

🟩🟩🟨

🟩🟩 🟩

🟩🟩 🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 409 6/6🟩🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 409 6/6⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛🟩🟩🟨⬛⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

The solution for August 3 is "youth."

According to Merriam Webster, youth is "the time of life when one is young." It signifies the state of being youthful.

The history of Wordle

Juggs 🍥 @OJuggernautO



🟨



🟨🟨🟨

🟩 🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



Love it when the words are actually difficult. Wordle 409 X 5/6🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩Love it when the words are actually difficult. #Wordle409 Wordle 409 X 5/6⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨🟨🟨⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩Love it when the words are actually difficult. #Wordle409

Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle created Wordle for his puzzle-loving wife, Palak Shah. Her love for such games was the inspiration behind the quiz.

The pair worked together to create a prototype for the game in 2013 and asked their friends to review it. Unfortunately, the game did not receive the feedback they had hoped for. Reviewers complained that the game was filled with archaic words that they did not know much about. Additionally, they could solve as many grids as they wanted, making the game boring.

The game was abandoned for close to 10 years because of the negative reviews. During this time, Wardle worked at Reddit. He created two successful experiments, Button and Place, for the platform.

The game returned to their lives during the COVID-19 lockdown when they spent most of their free time playing crosswords and other similar games. Solving all those games reminded them of their old project, and they decided to update it. Shah filtered the solution list, while Wardle added a one-game per day limit.

The modified version for Wordle was a success. Reviewers loved it, and players started to get attracted to it. Soon, the game created a growing community, encouraging Wardle to release it publicly. The game went public in October 2021, after which it was hailed as a global trend. Impressed by its success, the New York Times bought it in January 2022.

What is Reddit Place about?

Reddit Place is a unique community experiment launched by Reddit that lets users put a one-pixel dot on a blank canvas every 5 minutes.

The experiment was inspired by a 2005 project created by Alex Tew, a 21-year-old entrepreneur who needed to raise money for his college education. Tew decided to make a 1 million pixel ad space where brands would pay him $1 for each pixel. He called it the Million Dollar Homepage project.

The project was a success and inspired Wardle to create something similar for Reddit.

The difference between the Million Dollar Homepage project and Place is that Place is free, and users can draw over other images until the experiment is live.

Reddit held the event on April Fool's Day in 2017 for the first time, which ran for over 72 hours. They later brought it back in 2022, which became a massive success with 72 million dots placed between April 1 and April 5.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far