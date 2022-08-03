Wordle #411 answer for Thursday, August 4

A new day is here and that means there is a new Wordle quiz for players to solve.

Wordle became a viral internet trend at the beginning of 2022, only a few months after its release. While it is currently played by thousands of users worldwide, these numbers were much higher during the game's peak popularity.

It is loved for its simple design and short preface, which lets people make it a part of their daily lives.

The game can be difficult at times, which is when players hope to find help online. This article contains clues to assist players who are unable to solve today's challenge.

The solution for Wordle #411 rhymes with "time"

1) The word begins with the letter R

2) The word contains the letter Y

3) The word contains only one vowel in it

4) The word ends with the letter E

The answer for Thursday is a fairly common word that rhymes with "time."

Spoiler: The answer for August 4 is in the following sentence.

The solution for August 4 is "rhyme."

According to Merriam Webster, a rhyme is "correspondence in terminal sounds of units of composition or utterance" and "correspondence of other than terminal word sounds."

The history of Wordle

Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle created Wordle for his wife, Palak Shah. Shah is a quiz lover, and this love of hers became the inspiration behind the game.

The couple collaborated to come up with a prototype for the game in 2013 and asked their friends to review it for them. Sadly, the game received negative feedback, with reviewers complaining that it was filled with archaic words that they didn't know existed. Additionally, they could solve as many grids as they wanted, making the game boring.

The reviews made the couple drop the game and turn their attention to other pursuits. During this time, Wardle went on to work at Reddit, where he created two successful experiments, Button and Place, for the platform.

Wordle collected dust for almost 10 years before regaining the couple's attention during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The duo started spending the majority of their quarantine free time playing a variety of quizzes, which encouraged them to consider updating their old project.

Shah filtered the solution list, while Wardle added a one-game per day limit.

The new and updated version of the game was loved by their friends and began to attract new players with every passing day. The growing numbers encouraged Wardle to release it to the public in October 2018.

Once released, it did not take long for Wordle to conquer social media pages and impress media giants like the New York Times. The news house bought the game for a seven-figure amount in January 2022.

Competing with strangers on Squabble

Those who enjoy competing and try to beat their friends to the quiz solution everyday, would love Squabble, a battle royale version of Wordle.

The rules of the game are identical to the original puzzle, except that the game doesn't end after finding the answer. Instead, it gets refreshed with a new word.

In Squabble, hundreds of players go against each other, racing to keep themselves alive in the game. People who are the last to solve a word get kicked out of the race, and this continues until the winner is the last one standing.

It also comes with a "Blitz" feature, where five players can go against each other for shorter games.

