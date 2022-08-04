Wordle #412 answer for Friday, August 5

Wordle is here with a new quiz for players to solve. The game took over social media towards the beginning of 2022, with millions of players going online to solve the puzzle.

The game is short and straightforward, winning users' hearts and making it a permanent part of their lives. Almost twenty thousand players visit the game's website every day.

On days when the word of the day is too difficult to figure out, players turn to the internet to find hints for the solution. This article contains clues to assist such players.

Kyle @kyleksexton



🟩

🟨🟨

🟩 🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



Do you have the time? Wordle 411 4/6🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩Do you have the time? Wordle 411 4/6⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩Do you have the time?

The solution for Wordle #412 rhymes with "sluggy"

1) The word begins with the letter B

2) The word contains the letter G

3) The word contains only one vowel in it

4) The word ends with the letter Y

The answer for Friday is a fairly common word that rhymes with "sluggy."

Spoiler: The answer for August 5 is in the following sentence.

Witchy Mamma 🇺🇦 @Witchy_Mamma_



🟨 🟩

🟨🟩

🟩 🟩

🟩 🟩

🟩 🟨🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Not okay Wordle 411 6/6🟨🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩Not okay Wordle 411 6/6⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜🟨🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩Not okay

The solution for August 5 is "buggy."

According to Merriam Webster, a buggy is "a light one-horse carriage made with two wheels in England and with four wheels in the US." The word is also used to describe something that is "infested with bugs."

The history of Wordle

Wordle was created by Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle for his wife, Palak Shah. Shah is a puzzle lover and her love for such games was the inspiration behind the game.

The couple worked together to release a prototype for the game in 2013 and asked their friends to review it. Sadly, the game failed to impress the reviewers who complained that it was filled with archaic words that they didn't know existed. Additionally, they could solve as many grids as they wanted, making the game boring.

Looking at the negative feedback, the couple decided to drop the game for some time. Meanwhile, Wardle went on to work at Reddit and created two successful experiments, Button and Place, for the platform.

The game came back to the couple's life in the COVID-19 lockdown when they spent the majority of their free time playing various kinds of puzzles.

The couple decided to modify their old project. The updated game attracted new users and made itself a small community of loyal players.

Looking at the growth, Wardle decided to release the game to the public in October 2018. Once released, the game became a social media phenomenon. Its success interested the New York Times, which acquired the game for a seven-figure amount in January 2022.

The LGBTQ+ version of Wordle

A queer Chicago-based software architect Jordan Bouvier has created a queer version of the game. The game is called Queerdle and it only features words related to the LGBTQ+ community.

The engineer calls the game a "yassification of Wordle," a phrase he has used to describe it on the website as well.

The puzzle is highly influenced by the hit reality show RuPaul's Drag Race and features words often used in the series. The game has a few new features in addition to the basic rules of Wardle's game.

The basic mechanics of the game are identical to the original quiz, but it provides very different visuals.

The words in the game are not restricted to five-letters, they can be of various lengths. Additionally, the game often features 18+ words as its solution. Players get a total of six chances to solve the quiz.

The background black color of the game has been replaced with a light pink, and the colored boxes have been replaced with different emojis such as snakes, bananas and coconuts.

