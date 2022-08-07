Wordle #415 answer for Monday, August 8

Wordle refreshes every day with a new word. The game took over social media at the beginning of the year and is loved for its simple rules and addictive nature.

The quiz was played by millions of players during its peak popularity, with many sticking by it until now. These players make sure to take some time out of their busy schedules to solve the puzzle.

However, even the best players can sometimes fumble while solving the game, which is when they turn to look for hints on the internet. This article contains clues for such players.

The solution for Wordle #415 rhymes with "acquit"

1) The word begins with the letter U

2) The word contains the letter N

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter T

The answer for Monday is a very common word that rhymes with "acquit."

Spoiler: The answer for August 8 is in the following sentence.

The solution for August 8 is "unfit."

According to Merriam Webster, unfit can mean various things like "not adapted to a purpose," "not qualified," or physically or mentally unsound."

The story behind Wordle

The game was created by Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle for his wife, Palak Shah. She loved solving quizzes, and this passion of hers became the inspiration behind Wordle.

The couple collaborated while creating the game and made a prototype for it in 2013. Wardle shared in interviews that he experimented with numerous word lengths before settling over five letters.

They even asked their friends to review the game for them. Unfortunately, the game failed to impress them.

The reviewers complained that the game was filled with absurd and archaic words. Additionally, they could solve as many grids as they wanted, making the game boring.

The negative reviews made the couple drop the project and forget about it for almost ten years. During this time, Wardle worked at Reddit and created games like "The Button" and "Place" for the platform.

Wordle returned to the couple's life during the COVID-19 lockdown after they spent most of their free time playing similar games.

They decided to update it to make it more enjoyable for players. The modified version of the game was loved by everyone, with players returning to solve the quiz every day. Looking at the support received, Wardle decided to release it to the public in October 2021.

Wordle's popularity shot through the roof after its public release, impressing the New York Times, which acquired the game for a seven-figure amount in January 2022.

Avoid fiding the answer in the spin-off game "Anti-Wordle"

Anti-Wordle is a spin-off of the game that requires players to avoid finding the answer. The goal of the quiz is to waste as many attempts as possible without finding a solution, but it isn't as simple as it seems.

The game uses three colors: gray, yellow, and red.

Gray identifies the letters that do not appear in the word, yellow signifies the letter that appears in the solution but at a different position, while red indicates letters that appear in the exact position in the word.

The crux of the game is that gray letters cannot be used a second time, while yellow letters need to be included in every guess after they are identified. Red should not only be used in every attempt after getting identified, it should also be used in the same position.

A player's score is calculated based on how many attempts they have successfully wasted while solving the game.

