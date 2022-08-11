Wordle #419 answer for Friday, August 12

While popular word-game Wordle was initially created as a personal project between a couple who loved puzzles, it eventually managed to take over social media owing to its addictive nature.

The game was released to the public late last year, and within a few months, attracted millions of players. While the game's rage has died down since then, it still manages to attract thousands of users every day.

On some days, the word of the day is too hard for players, which pushes them to look for hints online. This article contains helpful clues for such players.

The solution for Wordle #419 rhymes with "table"

1) The word begins with the letter L

2) The word contains the letter B

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter L

The answer for Friday is a fairly common word that rhymes with "table."

Spoiler: The answer for August 12 is in the following sentence.

The solution for August 12 is "label."

According to Merriam Webster, a label can be used to refer to different things like "a slip (as of paper or cloth) inscribed and affixed to something for identification or description," or "written or printed matter accompanying an article to furnish identification or other information," or "a descriptive or identifying word or phrase: such as" and so on.

The history of Wordle

Wordle was created by Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle, who was inspired by his wife's love for puzzles and decided to create one of his own.

The couple worked together to make a prototype for the game in 2013 and asked their peers to review it for them. Sadly, their friends did not like the game and complained that it was filled with absurd words that they didn't know of. Additionally, they could solve as many grids as they wanted, making the game boring.

The negative reviews discouraged the couple and they abandoned the project for close to 10 years. Meanwhile, Wardle started working at Reddit and created two successful experiments, called Button and Place, for the platform.

The pair were reminded of the game during the COVID-19 lockdown, where they spent a majority of their free time playing quizzes and word games.

They decided to update the application. To do so, Wardle's wife, Palak Shah, edited the word list, while Wardle added a one-game per day filter to the website.

The new and updated version of the game was loved by their peers, who kept returning to the game every day. Its addictive nature attracted numerous new players and created a small community for itself.

Looking at the growing numbers, Wardle decided to make the game public in October 2021. It was later bought by the New York Times in January 2022.

Nerdle: Wordle for nerds

Nerdle is a mathematical version of Wardle's game. It provides players with six attempts to guess the equation for the day.

Players have to guess the entire equation, including both the left and right-hand sides of the formula. The game might seem difficult, but its SUDUKO-like feature where one number can only be used once in the equation helps players guess the correct answer within limited chances.

Additionally, the game only features elementary-level problems that follow the 'BODMAS' method. BODMAS is a procedure to solve equations with multiple operators.

Like the original game, Nerdle too refreshes with a new challenge every day.

