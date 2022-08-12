Wordle #420 answer for Saturday, August 13

Wordle updates with a new solution every day. The game became a social media rage after its release last year. It attracted millions of players to its portal during the first few months of the year.

Many of these players have continued playing the game to this day, making sure to take some time from their busy routines in order to solve the quiz every day.

However, there are days when the game is uploaded with difficult words and players look for helpful hints online. This article contains clues for such players.

The solution for Wordle #420 rhymes with "funky"

1) The word begins with the letter H

2) The word contains the letter N

3) The word contains only one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter Y

The answer for Saturday is a fairly common word that rhymes with "funky."

Spoiler: The answer for August 13 is in the following sentence.

Indy Voter @IndyVoter2

Wordle 419 5/6



🟨 🟨

🟨🟨🟨

🟩 🟩🟩

🟩 🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 With that many letters early I expected to solve this faster.Wordle 419 5/6🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 With that many letters early I expected to solve this faster.Wordle 419 5/6⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨🟨🟨🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

The solution for August 13 is "hunky."

According to Merriam Webster, hunky is a word generally used to describe men who are "attractive and usually well-built."

The history behind Wordle

The game was created by Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle for his puzzle-loving wife, Palak Shah. In fact, Shah's affection for puzzles became the inspiration behind the game.

They worked together to create a prototype for the game in 2013 and asked their friends to review it for them. Sadly, the game did not receive the feedback the creators had hoped for, with players complaining that it was filled with absurd words that they didn't know of. Additionally, they could solve as many grids as they wanted, making the game boring.

Looking at the reviews, the couple ended up dropping the project and forgot about it for almost 10 years. During this time, Wardle worked at Reddit and created two successful experiments, called Button and Place, for the platform.

They were reminded of the game during the COVID-19 lockdown when they played a good amount of puzzles to spend their free time. Playing through all those quizzes reminded them of their old abandoned project. They decided to update the game and give it a renewed life. The modified version of the game was loved by the reviewers and started attracting new players every day.

Its playerbase started to gradually grow, encouraging Wardle to release the game to the public in October 2021.

The game received great feedback and attracted the media mogul New York Times. The newshouse later bought it for a seven-figure price in January 2022.

Heardle is the most successful Wordle spin-off

Heardle is a musical version of the quiz game that requires players to recognize a song by only listening to small snippets from it.

The game gives users six chances to guess the song correctly, and extends the length of the snippet with every wrong or skipped attempt. The length of the snippets starts with 1 second and doubles with every missed chance, stopping at a length of 16 seconds.

The game comes with a drop-down menu that helps players write the correct spelling for the song.

Heardle was released only a few weeks after Wordle became famous, and it has managed to create a community of its own. The game has countless spin-offs with varying themes.

It is currently acquired by the music streaming platform Spotify, which has promised to bring the game to regional music for users around the world.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave