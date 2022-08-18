Wordle #426 answer for Friday, August 19

The game of Wordle is loved by players for its short premise and clean design. The puzzle launched online in October last year, and within a few months it took over social media with its green and yellow notifications.

Millions of players joined the trend, and many made it a part of their daily lives. Players who solve the game daily, make sure to find some time in their routine to dedicate to the game.

While others look for hints online that will help them find the answer quicker. This article contains such hints for the game.

william44 @shamrock4444



🟩🟨



🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 425 4/6🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 425 4/6⬜⬜🟩🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

The solution for Wordle #426 rhymes with "slug"

1) The word begins with the letter S

2) The word contains the letter R

3) The word contains only one vowel in it

4) The word ends with the letter G

The answer for Friday is a very common word that rhymes with "slug."

Spoiler: The answer to the August 19 game is in the following sentence.

ρ @rxpoker



🟩 🟨

🟩 🟩

🟩 🟩🟩

🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 425 6/6🟩🟩🟨🟨🟩🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 425 6/6⬛⬛🟩⬛🟨🟩⬛🟩⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛🟨🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

The solution for August 19 is "shrug."

According to Merriam Webster, a shrug is an expression "to raise or draw in the shoulders, especially to express aloofness, indifference, or uncertainty." It can also refer to "a woman's small waist-length or shorter jacket."

The story behind Wordle

The game was created by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle for his puzzle-loving wife, Palak Shah. The couple worked together to come up with a prototype for the game in 2013. However, at that time the game had a humongous library, filled with vague words and no limit on how many games could be solved in a day.

These features thwarted the game's growth, with people giving it negative reviews. The critical comments made the couple drop the game and forget about it for almost 10 years.

Meanwhile, Wardle went on to work at Reddit and created Button and Place for the platform.

matt @dvtavfc



🟩 🟩

🟩 🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 425 3/6*🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 425 3/6*🟩⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

The pair recalled the game again during the COVID-19 lockdown when they spent the majority of their free time playing similar games. It hyped them to get back at their old project and make it better.

The updated version of the game was loved by their friends and started to attract new players every day. Looking at the growing numbers, Wardle decided to release the game to the public in October 2021.

The game became a viral sensation after its release, and was acquired by the New York Times for a seven-figure price in January 2022.

Anti-Wordle is an interesting spin off of Wordle

Stacy Turke @StacyTurkeOT

5 guesses



🟥🟥

🟥🟥 🟥

🟥🟥🟥 🟥

🟥🟥🟥 🟥

🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥 Antiwordle #1935 guesses🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥 Antiwordle #193 5 guesses🟥🟥⬛⬛⬛🟥🟥⬛⬛🟥🟥🟥🟥⬛🟥🟥🟥🟥⬛🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥

Anti-Wordle is an interesting variation of the original game, where the player has to avoid finding the answer of the day.

The game uses three colors: gray, yellow, and red.

Gray signifies letters that are not present in the solution and yellow signifies the letter that is present in the word but in a different position. Meanwhile, red signifies that the letters aren't just present in the answer but are also in the exact position in the word.

However, the game has a few tricks up its sleeves like gray letters can only be used once and yellow letters need to be present in every entry. Finally, red letters are not only supposed to be used in every entry but also in the same position.

Players cannot fill the grid with gibberish, and that makes it difficult to follow all the rules without tumbling to the correct answer.

The goal for a player is to waste as many attempts as they can while solving the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave