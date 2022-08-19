Wordle #427 answer for Saturday, August 20

Wordle is a five-letter quiz that took over the internet at the beginning of 2022. People love it for its simple design and easy-to-understand rules. These perks helped the game gain millions of players during its peak popularity. However, just because the game has simple rules does mean it's easy to solve.

Regular players love to boast about their scores and share win streaks with friends online. They even look for hints for the game on days when the solution is difficult to figure out.

This article contains clues to help such players.

The solution for Wordle #427 rhymes with "sweet"

1) The word begins with the letter T

2) The word contains the letter R

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter T

Saturday's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with "sweet."

Spoiler: The answer to the August 20 game is in the following sentence.

The solution for August 20 is "Treat."

According to Merriam Webster, "treat" can have various meanings. Some of the most common meanings are these:

1) the act of providing another with free food, drink, or entertainment

2) to regard and deal with in a specified manner —usually used as

3) to act upon with some agents, especially to improve or alter

The history behind Wordle

Wordle was created by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle for his wife, Palak Shah. Shah is a puzzle lover and this affection of hers inspired the game. The pair collaborated to create a prototype in 2013 and asked their friends to review it.

Sadly, the game obtained negative feedback from the reviewers. This made the creators drop it and forget it for close to ten years while they proceeded to new endeavors in life. Wardle created Button and Place while working at Reddit during this time.

They were reminded of the game during the COVID-19 lockdown when they spent the majority of their free time playing NYT Crosswords and other games.

They decided to update their old project and make it anew for themselves. They shared it with their friends, who in turn shared it with their close ones. Within a few months, the game collected a significant player base. The growth encouraged Wardle to release the game to the public in October 2021.

The game blew up after its public release, earning massive attention from social media users. Its popularity gained it the attention of the media mogul New York Times. The news website bought it for a seven-figure price in January 2022.

Adjust the length of words in Hello Wordl

Many players feel that Wordle is too easy for them. These players look for difficult alternatives to the game, which have longer solutions.

This was noticed by Twitter user @chordbug, a programmer and musician from Belgium. The creator described the game as:

“less social but infinitely replayable”

The game has a unique feature that lets players select the length of the word. The app is stocked with words of different lengths. Players can use a lever on top of the grid to adjust the word length that can be anywhere between four and eleven.

Users get a total of six attempts to solve each grid, and they can continue solving as many puzzles as they want. The rules of the game are identical to Wordle.

However, there is no way for players to share their results with friends on social media. People will need to screenshot the solved grid to share it with the world.

