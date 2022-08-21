Wordle #429 answer for Monday, August 22

Wordle was released to the public last year, and the game took only a few months' time to become an internet sensation. The game has received love and appreciation from word-game enthusiasts all over the world.

Players like it for its clean design and simple rules that provide a satisfactory challenge. The game attracted millions of players during its peak popularity. Many of these players made Wordle a permanent part of their lives and solve it religiously to this day. They make sure to take some time out of their daily routine and dedicate it to the game.

Some of these players often search for hints to make the game easier to solve. This article contains clues to help such players.

The solution for Wordle #429 rhymes with "inherit"

1) The word begins with the letter M

2) The word contains the letter R

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter T

The answer for Monday's game is a very common word that rhymes with "inherit."

Spoiler: The answer to the August 22 game is in the following sentence.

The solution for August 22 is "Merit."

According to Merriam Webster, Merit is "a praiseworthy quality," "character or conduct deserving reward, honor, or esteem," "the substance of a legal case apart from matters of jurisdiction, procedure, or form," or "spiritual credit held to be earned by the performance of righteous acts and to ensure future benefits."

The history of Wordle

The game was designed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. Wardle's wife, Palak Shah, is a quiz enthusiast, and her love for word-games and puzzles became the inspiration behind the creation of Wordle.

The couple worked together to create a prototype for the game in 2013 and asked their friends to review it for them. However, their friends didn't like the game and complained that it had absurd words for solutions. Additionally, they could play numerous grids in a day, which made the game boring after a while.

Owing to the negative feedback, the couple decided to drop it and forgot about it for close to ten years. During this time, Wardle went on to work at Reddit and created Button and Place for the platform.

The game made a re-entry into their lives during the COVID-19 lockdown, after the couple spent the majority of their free time playing quizzes and puzzles. They decided to rework their abandoned project to make it more enjoyable for the players. To do so, Shah filtered the solution list, while Wordle added a one-quiz-per-day filter to the game.

The updated version of the game received positive reactions, which encouraged Wardle to release it to the public in October 2021. The game blew up after its public release and attracted the media mogul New York Times, ultimately getting acquired by it in January 2022.

BTS version of Heardle

Wordle has a successful spin-off called Heardle, which has numerous versions of itself. One of those iterations is the BTS version of Heardle.

The basic rules of the game are identical to the original audio game, where players are given small snippets of a song, which they have to recognize. The snippets increase in length with every wrong or skipped attempt. The game offers a total of six attempts.

The BTS version has one extra condition, which is very self-explanatory. The songs featured in the game belong to the K-pop boyband, BTS. The game was created by BTSCHARTDATA for the BTS fanbase called A.R.M.Y.

