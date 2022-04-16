10 K-pop Heardle you should know about

Heardle, a musical counterpart to the viral hit Wordle, was created by fans and aptly named as well since one has to listen to the music to guess the song. The original version was developed by Omaske Studios. When the music version of Wordle for artists like Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and even One Direction spiralled in rage, the K-pop community was not going to be left behind.

Fans instantly came up with different K-pop Heardles for groups like BTS, TWICE, EXO, MONSTA X, THE BOYZ, Red Velvet, TAEMIN, ENHYPEN, NCT, Stray Kids, and more. The rules are similar to Wordle, only one has to guess a song instead of a word. There are lyrics, or snippets of a song that are presented to the players as hints.

10 K-pop Heardles that are viral include BTS, MONSTA X, ENHYPEN, and more

1) BTS

BTS Heardle was one of the earliest K-pop versions of the game to be released. The game, unlike its counterparts, provides palyers with seven attempts to correctly guess the song. These seven tries are a nod to the seven members of the juggernaut group.

The game is further developed with the chance to collect each member’s photos from all BTS eras and confetti designs. There is a dedicated Twitter account for the game with over 17 thousand followers, even since its inception in March 2022.

2) MONSTA X

MONSTA X Heardle is quite popular amongst the fans. There is even a sub-reddit where fans give their feedback that will be used for further development of the game.

MONSTA X is making a comeback on April 26, 2022 with the mini-album Shape of Love. The release was pushed back from April 11 to April 26 because MONSTA X member Kihyun tested positive for COVID-19.

3) EXO

Fans have been ardently playing the EXO version of the game and sharing their scores on social media platforms. The group’s classic tracks, ever since their debut, can be found on the app.

With leader SUHO’s comeback, one can expect even more songs to be added to the game's playlist.

4) Red Velvet

i know this discography like the back of my hand Red Velvet Heardle #20i know this discography like the back of my hand Red Velvet Heardle #20🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️rvheardle.me#RedVelvet @RVsmtown i know this discography like the back of my hand 😌

Red Velvet Heardle is here to remind fans of the girl grojup's hit tracks and stunning choreography. The group has vast discography in Korean as well as Japanese languages. This will make it even more interesting to guess the songs!

5) TAEMIN

TAEMIN has given the world bangers like Move, Flame Of Love, to name a few. The Want hitmaker’s music game is certainly a treat for the fans to re-discover TAEMIN’s music and jog their memories.

6) ENHYPEN

It is fairly recent that ENHYPEN’s Heardle was developed. There are about 20 songs available to play. The group has several fast-paced songs in their discography, and it will be interesting to see how quickly and correctly the fans guess the song each day!

7) NCT

ncity-heardle.glitch.me NCity Heardle #23I was insisting it was NCT 127, but quite sure that it's not their song. Turns out its TY Track.🟥🟥🟩 NCity Heardle #23I was insisting it was NCT 127, but quite sure that it's not their song. Turns out its TY Track. 😭🔉🟥🟥🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️ncity-heardle.glitch.me

NCT is infamous for its subunits and a considerably large number of members. With 23 members and 4 subunits, and also member’s solos, it is natural for the group’s Heardle to have a vast list. The game is called NCity Heardle.

8) Stray Kids

Strays Kids has delivered several hits in the punk rock and noise genre. Guessing each song correctly can be difficult given the limited scope of hints. The music gets chosen from anywhere in the song, even a second after the intro.

9) TWICE

twice-heardle.glitch.me i did not expect to get that lol TWICE Heardle #20 i did not expect to get that lol TWICE Heardle #20🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️twice-heardle.glitch.me

The bubblegum pop girl group TWICE also has a Wordle-inspired game. The same rules apply to this version as well. Both Japanese and Korean songs by TWICE are available. There are six attempts in all, the first two being as short as just 1 second.

10) THE BOYZ

Allison/Ebby 👻 @ICONicEbby yo I just somehow managed to get The Boyz heardle in 2 seconds (2nd attempt) based on a clanking sound alone... I'm a god yo I just somehow managed to get The Boyz heardle in 2 seconds (2nd attempt) based on a clanking sound alone... I'm a god

The rules for THE BOYZ's game is simple. One has to listen to the intro and answer correctly in as fewer attempts as possible. Skips or incorrect answers yield more hints.

There is a K-pop Heardle for every K-pop idol or group now. The K-pop groups like GOT7, ATEEZ, LOONA, SEVENTEEN, ASTRO, BLACKPINK, DAY6, TXT, ITZY, aespa, MAMAMOO, Dreamcatcher, etc have their own games which follow similar rules. Fans are also providing hints on social media and helping others to guess the song right. The hints are indirect and emojis also form a part of it.

There is also a collective K-pop game which includes songs of various K-pop groups. Just like most other version, this also finds its place on the Glitch website. This definitely takes the difficulty level several notches higher. It also provides scope for fans to discover music again, both old and new!

