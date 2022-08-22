Wordle #430 answer for Tuesday, August 23

Wordle is a short quiz that updates with a new word every day. People visit the game's website regularly to solve the day's grid.

The puzzle was released last year and took over social media a few months later. Over 2 million people visited the website during February 2022. Though these numbers have fizzled out, the game still records close to 20k daily players every day. Several players have made the quiz a part of their lives and will make sure to dedicate some time to solving it.

However, even the best players end up needing assistance at times, this article contains important clues to help those players.

The solution for Wordle #430 rhymes with "coven"

1) The word begins with the letter W

2) The word contains the letter V

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter N

The answer for Tuesday is a fairly common word that rhymes with "coven."

Spoiler: The answer to the August 23 game is in the following sentence.

The solution for August 23 is "woven."

According to Merriam Webster, woven refers "to form (cloth) by interlacing strands (as of yarn)" or "to interlace especially to form a texture, fabric, or design."

The history of Wordle

Wordle was created by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle, for his wife, Palak Shah, who is a puzzle lover. Shah's love for such games became the inspiration behind creating the game.

The couple worked together to create a prototype for the game in 2013 and asked their friends to test it for them. The game received negative reviews from the couple's peers, who complained that the game was filled with absurd words for solutions. Additionally, they could play numerous grids in a day, which made the game boring after a while.

The complaints caused the couple to drop the game and forget about it for almost ten years. Meanwhile, Wardle went on to work at Reddit and created Button and Place, for the platform.

They were reminded of their old project during the COVID-19 lockdown after spending a majority of their free time playing various quizzes. They decided to redesign the game to make it more enjoyable for the players. The updated game was loved by their peers and attracted new players.

The growing number of players encouraged Wardle to release the game in October 2021. The game was ultimately bought by the New York Times in January 2022.

Absurdle doesn't want you to win

Absurdle is a unique Wordle spin-off that tries its best to stop the player from finding the solution. The game even changes the answer a few times in the middle of the game.

The quiz is made with an AI that recognizes the letters submitted by the players and then avoids words including those letters. Each game begins with over 2000 probable answers, which keep decreasing with each attempt.

Players need to narrow down the letter to a point where the game's programming has no other option but to select a solution. Following this, the game becomes fairly similar to Wordle. People have to follow the colored tiles to figure out the answer to the game. The goal of the game is to find the answer in as few attempts as possible.

Edited by Madhur Dave