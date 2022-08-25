Wordle #433 answer for Friday, August 26

Wordle is a short quiz game that requires players to crack a puzzle and land on the word of the day.

The game attracted more than two million players during its peak popularity, many of whom have since made it a part of their daily lives and make sure never to miss solving a grid.

In order to maintain their win streak, players sometimes resort to looking for for clues online. This article contains hints for today's game.

The solution for Wordle #433 rhymes with "kiddo"

1) The word begins with the letter W

2) The word contains the letter D

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter W

Spoiler: The answer to the August 26 game is in the following sentence.

The solution for August 26 is "widow."

According to Merriam Webster, a widow is usually referred to as "a woman who has lost her spouse or partner by death and usually has not remarried." But it can also mean "an extra hand or part of a hand of cards dealt face down and usually placed at the disposal of the highest bidder" or "a single usually short last line (as of a paragraph) separated from its related text and appearing at the top of a printed page or column."

The history of Wordle

Wordle was created by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle. He made the game for his wife, Palak Shah. Shah is a quiz lover and this passion of hers became the inspiration behind the game.

The couple worked together to create a prototype for the game in 2013 and asked their friends to review it. However, their friends didn't like it, and complained that the puzzle was filled with absurd words for solutions. Additionally, they could play numerous grids in a day, which made things boring after a while.

Seeing the reactions of their friends, the couple decided to drop the game and work on other projects. Wardle went on to work for Reddit, and created Button and Place for the platform.

They only returned to the game during the COVID-19 lockdown, when they started spending a majority of their free time playing crosswords and other games.

They decided to update Wordle and make it better. The modified version of the game became immensely popular and started attracting new players every day, thereby earning itself a loyal fanbase.

Looking at the growing numbers, the creators decided to release the game to the public in October 2021. This turned out to be a pivotal moment in the game's history.

It became a viral sensation and was acquired by the New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure amount in January 2022.

Fans of the game, however, were not happy with the acquisition because they initially thought that NYT would add a payment firewall to the game. However, Wardle had already taken care of that and ensured that Wordle remained free and devoid of ads.

Following the acquisition, NYT was also accused of adding difficult words to the game.

In response, the news website put out a statement explaining that the only change they had made to the game was to remove words deemed inappropriate for its worldwide player base. They clarified that the game is still working on the wordlist created by Wardle and Shah.

