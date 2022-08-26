Wordle #434 answer for Saturday, August 27

Wordle is a word quiz that took the internet by storm at the beginning of the year. The game was launched in October last year and attracted millions of players within a few months.

Many of these players liked the game enough to play it daily, making it a part of their daily lives. They make sure to dedicate some time of their day to solve the quiz.

However, on some days, the word in the quiz is too tough to guess. During this time, people look for helpful clues on the internet. This article contains hints for today's game.

The solution for Wordle #434 rhymes with "router"

1) The word begins with the letter R

2) The word contains the letter D

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter R

The answer for Saturday is a reasonably uncommon word that rhymes with "router."

Spoiler: The answer to the August 27 game is in the following sentence.

The solution for August 27 is "Ruder."

According to Merriam-Webster, ruder is a word used to describe something "in a rough or unfinished state." It can also refer to "lacking refinement or delicacy" or "marked by or suggestive of lack of training or skill."

A brief history of Wordle

Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle created the game for his wife, Palak Shah. Shah is a quiz lover, and her love for quizzes became the inspiration behind the game.

The couple collaborated to create the prototype in 2013 and asked their friends to review it for them. Sadly, the game wasn't well received by the reviewers, who complained that the puzzle was filled with absurd words for solutions. Additionally, they could play numerous grids in a day, which made things boring after a while.

The negative reviews made the couple drop the game and forget about it. In the meantime, Wardle started working at Reddit and created Button and Place for the platform.

They only returned to the game during the COVID-19 lockdown and solved various quizzes. The game inspired them to upgrade their old project and make it enjoyable for players. To bring these changes, Shah filtered the game's solution list, and Wardle added a one-game per day filter to the application.

These changes positively affected the game and made it a success among their friends. Over time, more players started joining in, encouraging Wardle to release the game to the public.

The game was released publicly in October 2021 and has a loyal fanbase. People loved sharing their results and connecting over Wordle. Wordle went viral on social media. People all over the world joined the game.

Wordle's success attracted significant media attention to the game. The New York Times finally acquired it for an undisclosed seven-figure amount in January 2022. The website even released an AI-based website to help people analyze their games. It recently partnered with Hasbro to release a board game version of the game, which will start selling in October.

Edited by Sayati Das