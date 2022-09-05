Wordle #444 answer for Tuesday, September 6

Wordle is a viral internet quiz that took over social media at the beginning of 2022. Players all over the world hopped onto the game's website and tried their hand at the puzzle.

The game attracted millions of players during its peak popularity. Many of them have since made the game a part of their lives and make sure to take some time out from their busy schedules to find the game's answer.

When the quiz is too difficult, they try to take help from the internet. This article consists of clues for Tuesday's game.

The solution for Wordle #444 rhymes with "haunt"

1) The word begins with the letter T

2) The word contains the letter N

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter T

Tuesday's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with "haunt."

Spoiler: The answer to the September 6 game is in the following sentence.

The solution for September 6 is "taunt."

According to Merriam-Webster, taunt means "to reproach or challenge in a mocking or insulting manner" or "a sarcastic challenge or insult."

The history of Wordle

The game was created by Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle for his wife, Palak Shah. Shah is a puzzle fan and her love for them became the inspiration behind the game.

The couple worked together to come up with a prototype for the game in 2013 and asked their friends to review it. However, it failed to impress them, with reviewers complaining that the game was filled with absurd words and turned boring after some time.

Looking at the reviews, the couple decided to drop the game for almost ten years. During this time, Wardle went to work at Reddit and created two successful experiments for the platform.

The couple got back to their abandoned project during the COVID-19 lockdown, after spending the majority of their free time playing various puzzles and quizzes.

They became interested in modifying the game. To do that, Shah filtered the game's solution list, while Wardle added a one-game-per-day feature.

The updated version became a great success and started to attract new players every day. Looking at the growing number of Wordle players, Wardle decided to release the game to the public in October 2021.

The game's popularity multiplied after its public release, resulting in it getting acquired by the New York Times in January 2022.

Tips to remember while solving Wordle

There isn't a fixed method for solving this game. It comes with fairly simple rules where players have to enter five-letter words and follow clues provided after each entry.

However, players can follow a few tips to make sure they stay on the right track. Here are some basic things to keep in mind:

1) Begin the game with a word in common letters. Words like "think," "crane," and "watch" are better entries than words that contain letters like z,x and q.

2) Use words like "adieu" to filter the vowels present in the solution.

3) Don't skip over double letters. The game doesn't provide any indication of double letters, so players have to pay special attention towards that.

4) Do not ignore the simple words. The game has been filtered to include numerous easy and simple words.

5) Practice. There are numerous copies of the game online. Players can use them to hone their skills and get better in the original game.

Following these tips can help people get better at Wordle and maintain their winning streak.

