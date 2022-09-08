Wordle #447 answer for Friday, September 9

Wordle is a simple quiz that requires players to guess a five-letter word. The game became incredibly popular during the pandemic and took over social media with its result-sharing feature.

Millions of players play the game, and many have made it a permanent part of their lives. Some even take the internet's help to guess the word.

This article consists of clues for Friday's puzzle.

The solution for Wordle #447 rhymes with "beam"

1) The word begins with the letter T

2) The word contains the letter H

3) The letter contains a repeating vowel

4) The word ends with the letter E

The answer for Friday is a fairly common word that rhymes with "beam."

Spoiler: The answer to the September 9 game is in the following sentence.

The solution for September 9 is "theme."

According to Merriam-Webster, a theme is a "subject or topic of discourse or artistic representation." It can also be "a specific and distinctive quality, characteristic, or concern."

Theme is also used to denote "a melodic subject of a musical composition or movement."

The story behind Wordle

Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle created Wordle for his puzzle-loving wife, Palak Shah. Shah's love for quizzes became the inspiration behind creating the game. The duo worked together to create a prototype for the quiz and asked their friends to review it.

Sadly, the game did not impress the reviewers. They complained that it was filled with absurd words. Additionally, players could solve back-to-back games, making it dull after a while.

The comments diminished the couple's interest, who did not pursue the game. During this gap, Wardle worked at Reddit, where he created two successful projects called Button and Place.

After spending most of their free time playing crosswords, the couple was reminded of their old project during the COVID-19 lockdown.

They decided to update the application and remove the issues. To do so, Shah filtered the game's solution list, while Wardle added a one-game-per-day feature.

The updated game became a success and received soaring reviews. Looking at the growing numbers, Wardle released it to the public domain in October 2021.

The game blew up on social media, attracting The New York Times, which bought it for a seven-figure sum in January 2022.

Four interesting Wordle variations

There are numerous variations of Wordle on the internet. Some of them are interesting enough to build a player base for themselves. Four such spin-offs of the game are:

1) Framed: It is a game where players have to recognize a movie by looking at an image. The image is a screenshot taken from the movie. Players get to see six different scenes to guess the answer.

2) Worldle: The game is for geography lovers. Players have to recognize a country by looking at its map. The game provides clues in terms of distance to help them locate the answer.

3) Phoodle: Phoodle is identical to the original game, but the answers in the game are related to the culinary world. Players must have a strong knowledge of food to win this version.

4) Queerdle: It is a queer version of the game, which features words related to the LGBTQ+ community. It is heavily influenced by the show RuPaul Drag Race.

