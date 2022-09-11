Wordle #450 answer for Monday, September 12

Wordle is a game that took over social media towards the end of 2021. The word game spread around the internet like wildfire and attracted millions of daily players from around the globe. Many of these players have made the game a part of their lives permanently. They make sure to take some time out of their daily routine and solve the mini quiz.

On days when the answer is difficult to figure out, some players look for clues and hints online. This article consists of clues and answers for Monday's puzzle.

The solution for Wordle #450 rhymes with "sulfa"

1) The word begins with the letter A

2) The word contains the letter L

3) The word contains a repeating vowel in it

4) The word contains the letter P

The answer to Monday's Wordle is a common word that rhymes with "sulfa."

Spoiler: The answer to the September 12 game is in the following sentence.

The solution for the September 12 game is "alpha."

According to Merriam-Webster, alpha is "the 1st letter of the Greek alphabet." It is also "something or someone designated with the name alpha or the Greek letter α especially denoting the first in position, order, or class" or "a socially dominant person or animal."

The history behind Wordle

The popular word game was created by Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle. Wardle created the game for his wife, Palak Shah. Shah is a quiz lover, and her keen interest in such games became the inspiration behind Wordle.

The couple worked together to create a prototype for the game and asked their friends to review it. Their peers did not speak positively about the game and complained that it was filled with absurd words. Additionally, players could solve back-to-back games, which made the game monotonous after a while.

The negative reviews caused the couple to drop their plans for the game and work on other projects instead. They left the game unattended while Wardle worked for Reddit and created Button and Place for the platform.

It took them almost ten years to return to the game after they spent the majority of their COVID-19 lockdown solving quizzes.

They decided to go back to the prototype and make modifications to it. To achieve their goal, Shah filtered the game's solution list, while Wardle added a one-game-per-day feature. The new version of the game was a success and became popular among their peers. More and more players joined to play the game every day.

Looking at the growing player base, Wardle released the game to the public domain in October 2021. Once public, the game went viral and attracted the New York Times, which bought it in January 2022.

Four interesting variants of Wordle

There are many different variations of the game. Check out these four interesting Wordle spinoffs:

1) Quordle: It is identical to the original game, except that people have to solve four quizzes in one turn. The game is quite difficult due to its limited number of chances.

2) Squabble: This is the battle royale version of the game where players go head-on to survive. Hundreds of players compete with each other to solve as many grids as possible. Failure to solve the quiz gets players kicked out while others continue the race towards the top position.

3) AntiWordle: The game requires players to avoid finding the answer for as long as possible. It comes with its own rules that make the game fairly difficult.

4) Absurdle: This game doesn't want players to win. It has an active AI that hinders players from finding the correct answer.

Edited by Susrita Das