Wordle #461 answer for Friday, September 23

Wordle is a game quiz that took over social media towards the end of 2021. Millions of players tried their luck at solving the game and got addicted to solving it.

These players continue to solve the quiz to the present day, maintaining their game scores. They share their results with friends on social media and sometimes compare scores.

Few even look for hints online to help them solve a difficult quiz. This article contains hints for Friday's game.

The solution for Wordle #461 rhymes with the word "story"

1) The word begins with the letter G

2) The word contains the letter L

3) The word contains only one vowel in it

4) The word ends with the letter Y

The answer to Friday's answer is a common word that rhymes with "story."

Spoiler: The answer to the September 23 game is in the following sentence.

The solution for September 23 is "glory."

According to Merriam-Webster, glory is "praise, honor, or distinction extended by common consent." It can also be used for "something that secures praise or renown" and "a height of prosperity or achievement."

Other meanings of glory are "great beauty and splendor," "something marked by beauty or resplendence," "the splendor and beatific happiness of heaven," and "a ring or spot of light."

The history of Wordle

Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle created Wordle. The engineer made the game for his puzzle-loving wife, Palak Shah, a quiz enthusiast and the inspiration behind creating Wordle. The couple worked together to make a prototype of the game in 2013, which they asked their friends to review. Sadly, the reviews were not positive, making the couple lose interest in going forward with it.

Wardle then worked for Reddit and created two successful projects, Button and Place, for the platform.

Wordle came back into their lives during the COVID-19 lockdown when they spent most of their free time solving quizzes.

They got reinspired to build, modify the game and make it better for playing. To do this, Shah filtered the game's solution list, and Wardle added a game limit. The changes made the game fun to play and addictive in nature.

Its popularity began to rise, encouraging Wardle to release it in the public domain. After its public release, Wordle was bought by New York Times in January 2022.

Phoodle for the foodies

There is a food version of the viral game called Phoodle. The game was launched by cookbook author and art dealer Julie Loria. While introducing the game to her Instagram followers, Loria said:

"I am delighted to launch PHOODLE, a new online daily word game for food lovers. To get your daily Phoodle phix, the link is in my bio. Test your culinary expertise by guessing a food-related term, from ingredients to appliances to famous chefs and more! Thank you for playing!"

Loria's close friend and culinary expert Martha Stewart promoted the game by writing:

"If you want a new word game to play, and who does not!, try [Phoodle]. Live today. lots of fun, especially if you love food!!!!!!"

However, it takes more than being a foodie to win at Phoodle. The game is filled with words that are specific to the culinary world. These words are difficult to figure out if the player does not have some understanding of the profession.

The rest of the rules are identical to the original game, and players can solve one grid every day.

