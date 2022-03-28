"Worst In Memoriam ever": Internet outraged as Oscars 2022 misses Bob Saget in tribute performance

Bob Saget, the legend, has been left out of the Oscars' 'In Memoriam' tribute this year and the internet is outraged. The 94th Academy Awards was one of the most eventful Oscars in recent history, with Will Smith and Chris Rock getting into an altercation.

But amidst all the drama, the internet is disappointed that Saget was left out of this year's much-talked about In Memoriam tribute segments.

This year's In Memoriam paid tribute to a number of legendary celebrity figures like William Hurt, Richard Donner, Ivan Reitman, Betty White, Sidney Poitier, and more. It seems unfortunate that the Academy Awards forgot to include Saget's name in the tribute and Twitter has not taken the move lightly.

aunt2463 @aunt2463 Last night #AcademyAward forgets @bobsaget @TheOnlyEdAsner & among others in their Memoriam. My thoughts & prayers goes out to the celebrities families that were left out Memoriam. We as theirs fans didn’t forget them. We thought of them during Memoriam. Last night #AcademyAward forgets @bobsaget , @TheOnlyEdAsner & among others in their Memoriam. My thoughts & prayers goes out to the celebrities families that were left out Memoriam. We as theirs fans didn’t forget them. We thought of them during Memoriam. 😇❤️🙏

Mary Shannon @maryshenanigans @NellyMoloney Well yeah but they had to make space for an In Memoriam dance number to Spirit in the Sky. 🤷🏼‍♀️ They did save a little time by leaving out two of the defining comedians of the last 30 years. (How do you miss Bob Saget and Norm Macdonald?) @NellyMoloney Well yeah but they had to make space for an In Memoriam dance number to Spirit in the Sky. 🤷🏼‍♀️ They did save a little time by leaving out two of the defining comedians of the last 30 years. (How do you miss Bob Saget and Norm Macdonald?)

rachel @sullengirlstyle wait, they forgot bob saget in the in memoriam! seriously we need better people in charge of the ceremony! wait, they forgot bob saget in the in memoriam! seriously we need better people in charge of the ceremony!

Will.i.aint🇭🇰🇺🇦🇹🇼 @Watchmakermaker Bob Saget was left out of the “in memoriam” at the Oscars, who do we get to slap because of that? #EverythingIsViolence Bob Saget was left out of the “in memoriam” at the Oscars, who do we get to slap because of that? #EverythingIsViolence

Now THAT'S a slap in the face. The #Oscars left Norm MacDonald and Bob Saget out of the In Memoriam segment.Now THAT'S a slap in the face. The #Oscars left Norm MacDonald and Bob Saget out of the In Memoriam segment. Now THAT'S a slap in the face.

🌳Maca🌳 @The11thDancer That was the worst In Memoriam ever: Cheesy, happy songs about death, people celebrating, and neither Bob Saget nor Gaspard Ulliel got included?! #Oscars That was the worst In Memoriam ever: Cheesy, happy songs about death, people celebrating, and neither Bob Saget nor Gaspard Ulliel got included?! #Oscars

Ned Thorne @NedThorne The only thing I’ll say about the #oscars is that they had three and half months to add Bob Saget to the In Memoriam section and they didn’t do it. You just insert the image in the timeline. It’s not hard. I guess that’s one more thing they didn’t have time for this year. The only thing I’ll say about the #oscars is that they had three and half months to add Bob Saget to the In Memoriam section and they didn’t do it. You just insert the image in the timeline. It’s not hard. I guess that’s one more thing they didn’t have time for this year.

The I don’t know about you all but the biggest controversy is…The #AcademyAwards left Bob Saget out of the ‘In Memoriam’ segment… #Oscars I don’t know about you all but the biggest controversy is…The #AcademyAwards left Bob Saget out of the ‘In Memoriam’ segment… #Oscars https://t.co/sr0zSyE2lK

In Memoriam is a segment of the Academy Award ceremony that viewers look forward to. It was introduced to pay tribute to the legendary stars that we lose every year, a loss for humanity. In order to remember those legendary names once again, the Oscars host the In Memoriam.

This year's tribute was altered in many ways to include special first-hand accounts from those closest to the stars. Tyler Perry spoke about Sidney Poitier's impact on his life, Bill Murray paid a tribute to his Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, and Jamie Lee Curtis remembered Betty White.

This year's tribute was more of a celebratory one rather than being a solemn goodbye, with a choir dancing and singing songs like Spirit in the Sky. Sadly, in this celebration, some names were forgotten.

Reason behind actor Bob Saget's demise

bob saget @bobsaget @allthingscomedy Another fun clip from Today’s New Ep with my friend @bjnovak - He tells a story from 20 years ago when he opened for me in Vegas. Today he’s an incredible writer, actor & director. Loved this conversation so much. bit.ly/BobSagetsHereF… Another fun clip from Today’s New Ep with my friend @bjnovak - He tells a story from 20 years ago when he opened for me in Vegas. Today he’s an incredible writer, actor & director. Loved this conversation so much. bit.ly/BobSagetsHereF… @allthingscomedy https://t.co/GNCl6SPbEj

Robert Lane Saget, popularly known as Bob Saget, was an American actor, stand-up comedian, and television host. He is best known as Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House (1987–1995) and its Netflix sequel Fuller House (2016–2020). Moreover, he is also the voice of narrator Ted Mosby on the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother (2005–2014).

Saget was a legendary comedian who was known for his adult-oriented stand-up comedy. His 2014 album That's What I'm Talkin' About was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.

Saget passed away on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, hotel located south of Orlando, Florida. He was on a stand-up tour at the time. The comedian was found unresponsive in his room by hotel staff when he missed his scheduled checkout time, and family members contacted the staff. The 65-year-old comedian was found dead in his room.

The autopsy report revealed that Saget had suffered a blunt head trauma from an accidental blow to the back of his head, most likely from a fall. He died from the resulting injuries.

The world lost another great star in Bob Saget this year and it is very unfortunate that the Academy forgot to include him in 'In Memoriam.'

