Wren Eleanor TikTok movement explained as mothers unite to raise concern 

Controversial TikTok profile of Wren Eleanor has led to an entire movement on social media titled the “Wren Eleanor" TikTok Movement. This comes after several followers of the three-year-old girl noticed that her content was being used for malicious reasons.

Some claimed that the child’s mother was exposing her child to sexual exploitation by uploading the toddler’s content online. Others have been debating whether posts including young children should even be uploaded to social media, considering the malicious ways they can be used online.

Three-year-old TikTok star Wren Eleanor started to gain traction in recent weeks after many noticed netizens reacting to her videos. The people who were making duet videos with the child were mostly old men who were reacting to her content.

Wren's mother Jacquelyn has mostly uploaded innocent content of the rosy-cheeked toddler taking part in regular activities. However, some videos such as her playing with a tampon and eating hotdogs, among others, have raised concerns.

Netizens also noticed how some videos of the TikToker have been saved an abnormal number of times. The ‘save’ feature on TikTok allows followers to easily view their favorite videos. TikTok user @hashtagfacts noted that a video of the child wearing an orange crop top has over 45k saves. The video of Wren consuming a hot dog has been saved 375k times.

The netizen also observed how phrases such as “Wren Eleanor hotdog” or “Wren Eleanor pickle” were the most frequent searches for the child’s content, which is incredibly concerning.

It remains unclear whether Wren Eleanor’s mother Jacquelyn is uploading concerning content on purpose. At the time of writing this article, the mother had not commented on the growing concern.

What does the Wren Eleanor Movement mean?

Since the abnormal activity on the child’s TikTok account came to light, several parents revised their social media platforms and took the decision to delete content on social media which includes their children.

Makayla Musick is one of many mothers who have decided to protect her child from online predators. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Musick said:

“Wren’s story brought a lot of light to all the sick people in the world. So, I decided to remove my own daughter’s photos from anyone who is not close family/close friends. My duty as her mother is to protect her from things like this. I took the initiative to remove her photos before anything like Wren’s situation could happen to my own daughter.”

The mother pledged to not post any content of her daughter “until she’s way older.”

According to TikTok’s safety guidelines, the platform characterizes sexual exploitation as:

“Any visual depiction of sexually explicit nudity or conduct of a minor, whether captured by predatory adults, peers, or self-generated by minors.”

As mentioned before, it remains unclear whether the TikToker’s mother is consciously uploading concerning content of the child. However, it is important to remember that, prior to slamming the parent on the platform, one must raise awareness of how any form of content uploaded online can be used for nefarious purposes. There must be more stringent laws to prevent such content from being uploaded online, while those caught using children’s content for the wrong reasons should be severely punished.

