xQc claims old “Spider-mans” are better than Tom Holland’s version of the character after No Way Home's trailer drop

Hours after Sony Entertainment released the first trailer-teaser for the upcoming Spider-Man movie, Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel claimed that the older versions of the character were better.

The astounding trailer confirmed that the multiverse would play a massive role in the Marvel universe and officially announced the presence of actor Alfred Molina in the movie. Molina played the role of Dr. Octopus in Sony’s 2004 movie, “Spider-Man 2”.

Since then, the franchise has seen another reboot in the form of The Amazing Spider-Man series, which features Andrew Garfield in the leading role.

After months of speculation over potential appearances from both Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the Spider-Man: No Way Home movies, the trailer confirmed the presence of Dr. Octopus.

However, xQc believes that the earlier versions of the character were better than Tom Holland’s character.

xQc claims old “Spider-Mans” are better than Tom Holland’s character after No Way Home's trailer drop

Spider-Man: Far from Home ended with Peter Parker’s identity being leaked to the world by Daily Bugle editor-in-chief John Jonah Jameson, played by actor JK Simmons in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man movies.

The actor reprised his role in Spider-Man: Far from Home, which effectively confirmed familiar faces in upcoming movies of the franchise.

Spider Man looks awesome. I think doctor strange is abit confusing though. I just get confused — tommy (@tommyaltinnit) August 24, 2021

Now, fans are excited because the trailer drop featuring the popular Dr. Octopus, who was presumed dead after his showdown with Spider-Man in the 2004 movie.

Regardless, Spider-Man: No Way Home featured Dr. Strange, played by British actor Benedict Cumberbatch. The recent “Loki” series released by Marvel ended with the death of “He Who Remains”, presumed to be the movie version of “Kang the Conqueror”.

His death brought forth widespread implications regarding the multiverse, many of which are expected to be dealt with within Marvel projects in the foreseeable future.

Despite such exciting times for Marvel fans, xQc appears to have a problem with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man character. The streamer posted the tweet below earlier today and can be heard saying the following:

“The old Spider-Mans are better than the new Spider-Man. Get mad.”

As expected, the tweet was met with a range of responses from fans and fellow content creators.

facts — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) August 24, 2021

tobey maguire >>> — dream (@dreamwastaken) August 24, 2021

The community seemed to be divided, with Clay “Dream” claiming that Tobey Maguire’s version was the best of the three. However, xQc himself seems to be a fan of Andrew Garfield, and claimed that the actor is underrated:

Garfield underrated actor. Juicer — xQc (@xQc) August 24, 2021

Agreed

Tom Holland's spiderman is too plain — NymN (@nymnion) August 24, 2021

Gimme a break... — KITKAT Gaming 🎮 (@KITKATGaming) August 24, 2021

As the tweets suggest, quite a few content creators disagreed with xQc as well. Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in theaters worldwide on December 17.

