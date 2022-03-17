What is the scent of the year? Yankee Candle releases 'Inspire' influenced by Japanese philosophy 'Ikigai'

Yankee Candle's Scent of the Year collection encapsulated the cure to the COVID-19 pandemic's blues effortlessly. The fourth edition in the series, Inspire, is no different.

A household name in the American fragrance industry, Yankee Candle designed Inspire to "enhance the everyday moments that bring us joy." It joins the ranks of the previous Scents of the Year: One Together (2019), Awaken (2020), and Discovery (2021).

The new Yankee Candle draws influence from Japanese philosophy 'Ikigai'

In a press release announcing the launch, Lisa McCarthy, President of the Home Fragrance Business Unit, Newell Brands, said:

"When developing this year's fragrance, we really focused on what people are seeking in 2022 and leaned into a scent that celebrates the small moments of joy that can be found in our everyday lives."

She added:

"Ikigai's ten rules of happiness, which include 'reconnect with nature,' helped inspire this bright and energizing, uplifting and radiant fragrance, reflective of what we are all craving right now."

The Japanese philosophy Ikigai promotes living a long and happy life and guides you to "find your passions and reason for being." Inspire embodies the Ikigai rules of "take it slow and live in the moment" and "give thanks" to deliver an energizing fragrance that encourages fans to reinvigorate themselves and make the most of life.

The Inspire candle also builds on Yankee Candle's Signature Spring Fragrance line, the Sakura Blossom Festival Collection, that dropped in February. The collection's inspiration is its namesake, the Sakura Blossom (cherry blossom) Festival, which is a quintessential part of Japanese culture.

'Inspire' blends zingy citrus with mellow nature-green tones

An uplifting blend designed to inspire celebrating the everyday moments that bring joy (Image via Yankee Candle)

The ideation of the Scent of the Year involves intense brainstorming with trend experts who identify global annual trends to hone in on the concept of each year's scent. For the year 2022, an overarching desire to "find more moments of happiness amidst the everyday" emerged as the prevailing crowd sentiment.

Yankee Candle describes Inspire as "an uplifting blend" created to instill a sense of joy and introduce rejuvenating sea breeze aromas in your home.

The intriguing effervescent citrus fragrance derives its zingy tartness from its top notes of rainforest lime, verbena, and ginger. The mid notes comprise bamboo, ocean breeze accord, and freesia, while the low notes tease hints of seaside driftwood, cedar, and sun musks.

The brand's fragrance expert Taylor Perlis revealed the reasoning behind the heavy citrus tones, saying:

"We're really seeing citrus fragrances trending right now because they have that added wellness benefit and can help bring joy and happiness into consumers' lives. Consumers are creating that freshly-cleaned feeling by bringing bright fragrances filled with lime and lemon and other citrus fruits into their home."

Perlis also commented on the "azure naturality" of bamboo and the earthiness of cedar in the candle:

"It does add a touch of depth and comfort to this fragrance and really just grounds it in optimism and happiness."

Inspire can be pre-ordered on the company's website by Yankee Candle Rewards members through the early access event starting on Wednesday, March 16.

The candle will officially be unveiled on National Fragrance Day (March 21). It will be available for purchase at the brand's retail stores, on the website, and on select retailer websites like Bed Bath & Beyond and Walmart, retailing at $31.00.

Edited by Siddharth Satish