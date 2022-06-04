Ye-seul finds herself lost between a future she predicted and one she never saw coming in Kiss Sixth Sense Episode 4

The past few episodes of Kiss Sixth Sense have established that Cha Min-hoo suffers from a disorder which makes him acutely sensitive to being touched. Yet, he gave in to his brewing feelings in the last episode after a drunk Ye-seul confessed that she could see a person's future when she kissed them and that she saw a vision of Min-hoo and her getting intimate.

Min-hoo moves away from Ye-seul with a groan of pain in the latest episode, while the latter loses consciousness. He manages to take her to a nearby hotel and deposits her on the bed. He soon realizes that the momentary pain he felt is long gone and he looks on in wonder at the sleeping Ye-seul.

Ye-seul proves the merit of her powers in Kiss Sixth Sense

The next day, Min-hoo confronts Ye-seul about what she said last night when she wakes up, and she admits that she indeed has the power to see the future. However, for some reason, she is unable to remember what she saw last night after Min-hoo kissed her. He ends the conversation as they are getting late for office, and gives her a new dress from an expensive brand to wear.

It is later revealed that the designer dress Min-hoo brought for Ye-seul was rare, he knew the exact measurements to give so it would fit her. The revelation annoys Oh Ji-young, who is further infuriated when she discovers Ye-seul’s lipstick in Min-hoo’s house later when she visits him in Kiss Sixth Sense.

Meanwhile, Min-hoo is still wondering why he is not in pain despite being in such close proximity to Ye-seul. As usual, he tries to provoke her by claiming she lied about her abilities, which triggers her and she asks him to meet her alone. Ye-seul proceeds to kiss his hand thrice, and makes three predictions about the near future. Doctor Seung-taek will be in his house with a bleeding nose, Min-hoo and her will be in a place that looks like a desert, and she will lose her balance only for Min-hoo to catch her, cracking his phone screen in the process.

Later, Seung-taek and Oh Ji-young come to visit him at home. When a drunk Seung-taek tries to sleep on his bed, Min-hoo lightly pushes him but his head ends up hitting the wall and he gets a nosebleed, thus fulfilling the vision Ye-seul saw earlier in Kiss Sixth Sense.

Pilyo wants Ye-seul but Min-hoo stands as the obstacle in

Kiss Sixth Sense

The next day at the office, Pilyo arrives to meet Planning Team 1 and asks Min-hoo to make Ye-seul his manager in the project but Min-hoo refuses the suggestion. Pilyo then reveals that he already knows everyone, giving special attention to Ye-seul who brushes him off though she is understandably stressed. By some miracle, a highly sensitive Min-hoo can hear her wildly beating heart in Pilyo’s presence and is annoyed by it, so he asks her to rein in her emotions.

Pilyo later approaches Ye-seul and proposes that they go on three dates for old times' sake, but she turns him down. It is revealed that a vision of his future prompted Ye-seul to break up with him. The next day, Pilyo wants to ride the latest model of Mopix hoping to get some alone time with Ye-seul, only for Min-hoo to join them unannounced in Kiss Sixth Sense.

Ye-seul's other two predictions gain fruition at this time, convincing Min-hoo that she is indeed telling the truth in Kiss Sixth Sense.

The events of the day drain Ye-seul to the point that she decides to let Min-hoo know that she will keep her distance from him no matter what since she can’t focus on work because of her vision of them getting intimate. In a shocking twist, Min-hoo appears ready to act on the future and tells Ye-seul that they should definitely “do it” tonight. However, someone walks in before their conversation can progress any further.

Stay tuned for Kiss Sixth Sense Episode 5 recap!

