Ye-seul’s prescient powers fail to foresee the past that comes knocking in Kiss Sixth Sense Episode 3

The last episode of Kiss Sixth Sense ended with Ye-seul bringing the semi-conscious Min-hoo back home and reliving the future that she foresaw, which included them making love to each other.

Wanting to see the vision again, she attempted to kiss the sleeping Min-hoo but he opened his eyes at the last moment and questioned a visibly scared Ye-seul about what she was doing. Talk about second-hand embarassment!

She gave a lame excuse of wanting to check how pale he was and escaped in a hurry. What she did not know was that she will soon be tackling much more than a seemingly impossible romantic future in Kiss Sixth Sense.

Why did Ye-seul write off relationships for good in Kiss Sixth Sense?

As a result of the spike in sales post the pop store event for Billy, Min-hoo sends his team to an expensive restaurant for dinner. Elated by the experience, his employees wonder how Min-hoo got the reservation as the restaurant has a strict policy requiring customers to make an advance booking two months prior if they want to dine there.

Meanwhile, other planning teams are mighty jealous of Min-hoo, Ye-seul, and the success their team keeps on attaining. They try to turn the owner of ZEU AD against Min-hoo, but he is quick to heap more praise on the latter and comment on how he is on his way to becoming the youngest executive director of the company in Kiss Sixth Sense.

The next day in the office, the team discusses the next big project in association with the automobile brand Mopix which will require them to draw a successful ad campaign. Min-hoo asks his employees to come up with individual plans and pitch them next week. The person pitches the best idea would get to lead Mopix.

While Ye-seul is scared that Min-hoo will ask her to explain the events of the previous night, he accompanies her to clean the pop-up store instead. He tells her that she was amazing with the campaign, only to rebuke her later for slacking on the job.

Back in the office, Ye-seul gets busy drafting her proposal for the campaign and runs to the record room to find some details. However, she gets stuck there, unable to see anything when the electricity goes out. To her surprise, Min-hoo turns up at the right time and guides her out, while she wonders how he knew that she was in trouble.

He then sits with her to go through her proposal, only to cancel everything and reprimand her for not meeting his expectations. Later on, his behavior shifts again as he leaves an umbrella for her once it starts raining, after telling her that he remembers what she told him about the summer rain two years ago. Mixed signals galore in Kiss Sixth Sense are adding quite the element of mystery.

At the success party for the previous campaign, Ye-seul is waiting for the impossible, that is for Min-hoo to propose to her. In her previous vision, she saw a hand wearing the same watch as Min-hoo's holding a ring for her.

However, she couldn’t have been more wrong, since the person ends up being the renowned director Lee Pilyo, her ex-boyfriend with whom she broke up years ago. We learn that he never paid her much attention to her during their relationship, but wants her back in his life now.

Ye-seul spills her secrets in Kiss Sixth Sense

As her mood sours because of his presence and the fact that he will be working with her advertising company to create the ad for Mopix, Ye-seul leaves the party, unaware that Min-hoo is following her. She almost gets hit by a car but is saved by Min-hoo who starts scolding her but stops as she starts crying. He takes her to eat something but she ends up getting extremely drunk.

In her inebriated state, she ends up telling Min-ho her secret, that she can see the future if she kisses someone and actually saw him in bed with her. She shares that she was planning to see the same future again two days prior when she was hovering to kiss him. Min-hoo looks at her as if speculating something and proceeds to kiss her.

What’s next for Min-hoo and Ye-seul in Kiss Sixth Sense?

