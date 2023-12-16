Yeezy Pod Socks: Where to pre-order, price, and more details explored

Following his split from Adidas, Kanye West (formerly Ye) is striking out on his own in the world of footwear with the Yeezy Pod Sock. His latest creation, the Yeezy Pod Sock, is the first design to be released under the Yeezy label independently of any company. These Pod Sock designs are presented in an all-black ensemble.

The Yeezy Pod Socks are currently accessible for pre-order via sply.yeezy.com. A sale price of $100 was initially anticipated; however, the retail price has been fixed at $200 per pair. On the webpage, the sizes are denoted by the numbers 1, 2, or 3.

Yeezy Pod Socks are entirely covered in black makeup

Ye was recently spotted wearing Pod Sock (Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit)

Ye, originally known as Kanye West, has caused an incredible deal of excitement worldwide by releasing his most recent footwear, the revolutionary Yeezy Pod Socks, in advance of its official release date. Even though the Yeezy Pod Socks were not made available for sale, the product page was accessible for approximately twenty minutes and is anticipated to be made available soon.

Yeezy’s dedication to pushing the frontiers of footwear design is demonstrated by these shoes that resemble socks. In addition to being made in Italy, the Yeezy Pod Socks have a sophisticated design that is entirely black and emanates a sense of style that is contemporary and simple.

From design to size guide: Yeezy Pod Socks

The upper part of the Pod Socks is made of knit, while the outsole is composed of rubber. The tight fit blurs the line between socks and shoes, giving it a smooth appearance. This produces an innovative design that is both fashionable and functional.

Another feature that contributes to the socks' practical design is their ability to be folded up and carried with ease.

As already mentioned, these Pod Socks are being offered in sizes marked as 1, 2, and 3. The official site has specified the shoe sizes for these digits in the given size guide:

1: Under US 6 / EU 39

2: US 7 - US 9.5 / EU 40 - 43

3: US 10 - US 13 / EU 44 - 47

Kanye West goes solo: Pod Socks mark new chapter

In 2015, Kanye West collaborated with Adidas to manufacture footwear under the Adidas Yeezy brand. The Adidas Yeezy partnership came to an end in October 2022. Therefore, the Yeezy Pod Socks release has become his initial effort that is not affiliated with Adidas.

West is also renowned for being one of the non-athletes to get a distinctive sneaker designed by Nike Inc.

Since the beginning of 2023, West has moved away from donning conventional footwear designs and has instead developed a preference for sock-inspired footwear designs. This became a source of inspiration for the latest Pod Sock concept.

Don't miss out on the Pod Socks, currently available for pre-order if you're interested in getting your hands on these footwear pieces. To catch more future releases from Ye's brand, you are advised to sign up on its official website.

In related news, Gosha Rubchinskiy was recently recruited to the position of Head of Design at Yeezy. West has welcomed the well-known Russian designer to his label, and he will now be in charge of supervising the forthcoming launches of the brand.