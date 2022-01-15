'Yellowjackets' finale preview: A reunion of revelations? 

Yellowjackets has been a fascinating show since its inception. The survival story, which has wandered on the edge of surrealism and the supernatural, is nearly at the end of its cycle. With the tenth episode on the way, Yellowjackets is expected to shed light on the events from the past timeline.

The title of the final episode is "Sic Transit Gloria Mundi." The Latin phrase translates to "Thus passes the glory of the world." Its meaning is not clear in terms of relevance yet, but this is a common way for the show to decide on its titles.

The trailer for Yellowjackets' episode 10 shows a big climax is close

The trailer of the finale depicts the attempt of the group to clean up the murder scene, and the much-anticipated reunion of the adult Yellowjackets. The reunion will also reveal if there are other survivors from the group. The trailer shows Misty arriving at the scene after Nat called her in the previous episode.

It also indicates that some very intense things are about to happen to the girls in the forest. It is also yet to be seen if Shauna can get away with the murder of Adam.

The official description of the episode reads:

"On the night of their 25th reunion, the girls navigate damning evidence, false alibis and a dubious attempt to "heal." In the wilderness, the Doomcoming leaves everything off the rails as simmering resentments come to a head in the season finale."

What to expect from the final episode of Yellowjackets?

The final episode is expected to reveal how the girls managed to survive for 19 months in the wilderness. Fans are also expecting the finale to depict the events of the first scene in more detail.

One of the things that fans have been looking forward to, is the fate of Jackie (Ella Purnell). Her complex character and relationship with Shauna has been explored in the previous two episodes. Many fan theories have emerged over the past week and this finale may finally shed some light on it.

Another character who has been under constant speculation is Lottie. Her transformation into the "Antler Queen" has been teased before. The finale may show the exact transformation, which quite a few fans have been waiting for.

The fate of other characters are also a matter of great intrigue for fans of Yellowjackets. This episode may either reveal what happened to them in the jungle, or how they survived. If they did survive, they are expected to appear in the reunion that is set to happen in this episode.

With the show renewed for a second season, it is evident that the mysteries will continue. However, this episode may either solve some of them or add on to them.

What happened in the previous episode of Yellowjackets?

The previous episode of the show dealt with the identity of the blackmailer and the first signs of cannibalism. However, things got a little out of hand in the earlier episode, when Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) ended up murdering Adam (Peter Gadiot) over accusations of blackmailing.

She made up a different story to get help from her friends and fellow survivors, Natalie (Juliette Lewis) and Taissa (Tawny Cypress). At the end of the episode, Natalie got Misty (Christina Ricci) involved to clear up the mess.

The past timeline was way more intense, with a deluded Lottie (Courtney Eaton) inspiring mob violence to kill a fellow survivor after being drugged. The show is finally headed in the direction of cannibalism, something it has teased for a long time.

It has been a long wait for the fans, but it seems the show may finally reveal some big secrets. The show has beautifully set up for the finale with the ninth episode.

When will the final episode air?

The finale will air on January 16, 2022, at 10 PM ET on Showtime, but fans can catch the show earlier in some regions on the Showtime app. Stay tuned for more updates.

