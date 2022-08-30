Yes 'Close to the Edge' 2022 US tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy, and more

English progressive rock band Yes have announced a US tour billed as Close to the Edge for the 50th anniversary of their album. The tour will kick off on October 7 at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania. The trek will run through the rest of the month and conclude at the NYCB Theatre in Westbury, New York.

The upcoming US tour is dedicated to the memory of late Yes drummer Alan White, who passed away in May. White had played with Yes since 1972 and before the band were set to hit the European run.

Yes tour ticket pre-sales are currently underway with the code Applause. The general sales will begin on September 2 via Ticketmaster.

The band's current lineup will feature drummer Jay Schellen, Steve Howe on guitars/backing vocals, Geoff Downes on keyboards, Jon Davison on lead vocals, and Billy Sherwood on bass/backing vocals.

The 50th anniversary Yes concerts will feature a full stage production and a high-definition video wall. It will be directed by Andy Clark and feature the artwork of Roger Dean.

Yes 2022 US tour dates

October 07 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

October 08 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

October 09 - State Theatre - New Brunswick, NJ

October 11 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

October 13 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

October 14 - The Parker Playhouse - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

October 16 - King Center - Melbourne, FL

October 17 - Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL

October 19 - Saenger Theatre - New Orleans, LA

October 20 - Arena Theatre - Houston, TX

October 21 - The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

October 23 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

October 24 - The Magnolia - El Cajon, CA

October 25 - Fox Performing Arts Center - Riverside, CA

October 27 - Hard Rock Live - Wheatland, CA

October 29 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

YESofficial @yesofficial

The Paramount Theatre, Seattle

October 2, 2022. All proceeds benefit



stgpresents.org/calendar/13566… ALAN WHITE - Celebrating His Life and Music with All Good People including members of @YESofficial & #White with Special Guests. Hosted by Bob Rivers.The Paramount Theatre, Seattle @stgpresents October 2, 2022. All proceeds benefit @whyhunger ALAN WHITE - Celebrating His Life and Music with All Good People including members of @YESofficial & #White with Special Guests. Hosted by Bob Rivers. The Paramount Theatre, Seattle @stgpresents October 2, 2022. All proceeds benefit @whyhunger stgpresents.org/calendar/13566… https://t.co/oHKkqNyvuO

November 04 - The Factory - Chesterfield, MO

November 05 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, IN

November 06 - Taft Theatre - Cincinnati, OH

November 09 - Orpheum Theater - Madison, WI

November 10 - Wabash Theater - Wabash, IN

November 11 - Hard Rock Casino - Gary, IN

November 13 - Warner Theater - Washington, DC

November 14 - The Palace - Stamford, CT

November 15 - Warner Theatre - Torrington, CT

November 17 - Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood, NJ

November 18 - Wind Creek Events Center - Bethlehem, PA

November 19 - NYCB Theatre - Westbury, NY

More about Close To The Edge

Speaking about their album Close To The Edge, guitarist Steve Howe in an interview with Guitar Player, said:

"We were young, enthusiastic, and adventurous, and we had this incredible breakthrough success with 'Fragile'. We saw our next album as a real opportunity to prove our worth as a band. The door had been opened and we weren't going to go backward. We wanted to sharpen our skills as far as writing and arranging."

Close to the Edge is the fifth studio album by the Yes band. It was released in September 1972 and featured original drummer Bill Bruford for the last time. The album is considered one of the best progressive rock albums. It comprises three tracks spanning nearly 39 minutes.

The album became Yes' greatest commercial success at the time of release. Close to the Edge was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in 1998, as it sold over one million copies. The album was reissued in 1994, 2003, and 2013.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht