YG Red Cup Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

American rapper Young Gunna, who goes by the stage name YG, has announced a North American tour for early 2023. The trek (Red Cup tour) will begin in Denver on January 20 and end on February 23, with it concluding in Honolulu.

Earlier this month, YG released a new solo album titled I Got Issues featuring singles including Maniac, Scared Money, and Run, among other songs. During the release of his new album, the singer noted that it has been his best since his debut, My Krazy Life, which was released almost nine years ago.

Earlier this week, in an Instagram video, speaking about the album, he said:

“The album I Got Issues is basically [an] insight on my life, an update on my life. I feel like my people haven’t heard from me in a real way, in a long time. So I’m giving them this album…I’m here with all my issues, you know what I’m sayin’?”

The artist will receive support on the tour from guests including hip-hop artists and rappers namely, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn. YG will also make stops in Garden City, Seattle, Vancouver, and Portland, among other cities. Check out all the tour dates below.

YG Red Cup 2023 Tour Tickets and Presales

The general onsale tickets for the YG Red Cup tour will be available from October 28, at 10.00 am PT via Ticketmaster or 4hunnid.com. The presale for the Red Cup tour is currently underway via Ticketmaster.

The options include YG 4Hunnid that have a Meet and Greet Experience. It includes a reserved seat in the first five rows, or a general admission ticket, a meet and greet with YG, and an individual photo opportunity.

The official platinum presale gives access to tickets that are priced dynamically based on demand. These are not a part of VIP packages. The YG 4Hunnid merchandise package consists of a reserved seat in the first 10 rows, or a general admission ticket (varies by venue), early entry into the venue, and an exclusive merchandise.

YG Red Cup 2023 Tour Dates

January 20 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium^

January 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair^

January 24 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center^

January 26 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater^

January 28 – Vancouver, BC – PNE FORUM^

January 29 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds^

January 31 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center^

February 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena!

February 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum!

February 4 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena!

February 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre^

February 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^

February 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit^

February 18 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY^

February 19 – Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center^

February 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

February 23 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Center^*

^ Support from OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn

! Support from OhGeesy, Day Sulan, and D3szn

More about YG's new album

I Got Issues marks the artist's first solo album since 2020’s My Life 4Hunnid. It is also his first full-length release since last year’s Kommunity Service with Mozzy.

The singles from the album include Toxic, Maniac, Alone, and Scared Money featuring J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo.

Shortly after the release of the album I Got Issues, YG shared a video for I Dance featuring Duki & Cuco and a cameo appearance from Danny Trejo. Other guest artists on the album also include H.E.R., Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, Mozzy, and Cuco.

