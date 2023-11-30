Yohji Yamamoto x Adidas Y-3 Kyasu shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Yohji Yamamoto and Adidas have introduced their Adidas Y-3 Kyasu sneakers, which were initially seen during Paris Fashion Week in 2023. These sneakers are available in three colorways: white, red, and black, and in both high-top and low-cut designs.

The Yohji Yamamoto x Adidas Y-3 KYASU sneakers have not yet been made available for purchase on the Adidas US website as of the time of this writing, but they are accessible in other countries.

On the other hand, certain stores are currently selling a variety of hues, and the official web launch of the sneaker is scheduled to take place in the following days. These innovative sneaker designs will potentially be priced at $400 for each pair.

Yohji Yamamoto x Adidas Y-3 Kyasu shoes are made in three colorways: red, black, and white

Here's another look at the three colorways (Image via Adidas)

As part of their ongoing efforts to challenge established norms in the sporting world, Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto have released the Y-3 Kyasu shoe, which features a minimalistic design.

In March 2023, during Yohji Yamamoto's show at Paris Fashion Week, the Y-3 Kyasu was presented for the first time on the carpet. It is a rough and minimalistic embodiment of the convergence between the sporting tradition of Adidas and the rogue style of the Japanese designer.

Originating from a plan by the Y-3 creative team to produce a shoe that mimicked an Adidas Superstar molded in concrete, the Y-3 KYASU is an intent to question the traditions that are associated with the design of sneakers.

The key components of the exceedingly basic construction that the boundary-pushing design itself features are a rubber-material shell-toe top, an inflated PU midsole, a suede top, and laces.

Due to the omission of an insole, the top is sewn straight onto the midsole, which is a soft as well as lightweight material. This results in a style that is both aggressive and expressive.

A dramatic shape that instinctively reflects Yohji's experimental design concept is offered by the Y-3 Kyasu, which features a fully foldable upper along with a thick outer sole unit that resembles bricks. The Adidas Y-3 Kyasu can be stood upright.

Each of the low-top and high-top incarnations of the model has been made in three different color schemes: white, red, and black. Additionally, subtle branding has been applied to the tongue flap of the shoe.

Take a closer look at the tongues of black and red colorways (Image via Adidas)

The description of the Adidas Y-3 Kyasu A sneaker on the company’s site reads:

“The Y-3 Kyasu Hi skews conventional design and focuses instead on minimalist expression. Without any glue or lining, the tooling is crafted with a one-piece polyurethane build, and the single-layer premium leather upper is stitched onto the irregular, concrete-like structure. The result is a completely raw interpretation of a shoe and an entirely new interpretation of an adidas icon.”

Keep an eye out for the Yohji Yamamoto x Adidas Y-3 Kyasu sneakers that will be accessible at the shoe label’s locations. To catch more of their future joint releases, interested readers are advised to stay tuned to the shoe brand’s website.