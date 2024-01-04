You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment cast and their diets

The popular show You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment is making waves on Netflix right now and getting everyone talking about how their diet, genes, and health are all connected.

This interesting four-part documentary series is just a small part of an experiment happening at Stanford University. They're studying four pairs of identical twins and watching how their diets change over eight weeks. This documentary was released on Netflix on January 1, 2024.

Its synopsis reads:

"A group of identical twins change their diets and lifestyles for eight weeks in a scientific experiment designed to explore how foods impact the body in more ways than physical."

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment is led by the nutrition scientist Christopher Gardner. The study is all about figuring out how everyone's food choices and genes are connected.

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment cast members and the diets they followed

1) Pam and Wendy Dew: South African culinary entrepreneurs

Pam and Wendy are partners in a catering business as well (Image via Netflix)

South Africans Pam and Wendy Dew, who are not only twins but also business partners, became the central figures in the experiment. While Pam has embraced a "plant-based diet," Wendy has delved into "omnivorous diet" territory.

After You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment, both sisters, who used to eat everything, started eating a lot less meat. They also started adding more plant-based options to their catering business.

2) Charlie and Michael Kalish: The "Cheese Twins"

Charlie and Michael Kalish aka the “Cheese Twins" (Image via Netflix)

Known as the “Cheese Twins,” Charlie and Michael Kalish, European-trained cheesemakers, brought a unique dynamic to the experiment. Charlie, previously an omnivore, decided to go on a “plant-based diet,” while Michael, a pescatarian, followed an “omnivorous diet.”

After the experiment, Michael decided to go vegetarian, mainly because he cared about ethics and the environment. Charlie, on the other hand, didn't fully give up meat but still leaned towards vegetarian options. This showed how much the experiment influenced their food choices and values.

3) John and Jevon Whittington: Aspiring nursing graduates from New York

John and Jevon Whittington have somewhat become the face of You Are What You Eat (Image via Netflix)

John and Jevon Whittington, a couple of nursing grads from New York, were huge fans of steaks and chicken. Both of them used to eat everything before, but then John decided to try out a "plant-based diet" while Jevon stuck to being an omnivore.

After You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment, they started eating less red meat and instead chose to have other sources of protein like fruits, veggies, beans, and fish. They made this change because they realized how much red meat affects the environment.

4) Carolyn Sideco and Rosalyn Moorhouse: Filipinos embracing change

In You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment, Carolyn Sideco and Rosalyn Moorhouse, who are both Filipino, were originally classified as omnivores. Carolyn, who works as a sports relationship coach, likes to keep her eating habits simple. On the other hand, Rosalyn, a high school teacher, follows a healthy diet that includes both plant and animal foods.

While they were experimenting, Carolyn got into the whole "plant-based diet" thing, and Rosalyn stuck to her usual "omnivore diet." However, after the experiment, both twins decided to keep eating a mix of foods but started adding more plant-based options. It showed that they were more aware of what they were choosing to eat.

Final thoughts

The cast of You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment shows the different paths taken in this groundbreaking study. The show has chefs who are exploring more plant-based options and cheese lovers who are thinking about ethics. The twins' experiences reflect the bigger trend of people being more mindful about what they eat.

As viewers watch You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment, they get to see how the twins' diets affect their values and how they become more aware of the environment. Many are getting lost in their interesting stories as they choose different paths with their food.

For those interested in how genetics and diet affect each other, check out You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment on Netflix.