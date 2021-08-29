Top 5 NBA players who follow a vegan diet

NBA stars put a lot of thought into their diet and intake. This is not uncommon amongst athletes wanting to give peak performances night after night. For the body to shoulder such stress over a season, it becomes extremely necessary for players to consume a tailored diet capable of sustaining such physical output.

Five NBA players who follow a vegan diet

Diets of athletes usually include a lot of lean meat, eggs, dairy, and nuts. But with vegan trends taking over the world, few athletes are turning to vegan diets. Here are five NBA stars that follow a vegan diet.

#5 Wilson Chandler

We know that Wilson Chandler does not play in the NBA anymore. The star has played in the league for over 12 seasons and is still active as a professional basketball player and thus we will consider him for this list. Chandler played for five teams in his career, including the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets.

Chandler said the following about his reasons for becoming vegan:

A few things led me to the vegan diet. I guess the first thing to say was that I had multiple injuries and surgeries. Then additional complications: stamina level, inflammation, stuff with my stomach, overall mood, how my body was feeling and working.

#4 JaVale McGee

The 7'0" center has joined the 2020-21 NBA Finalists Phoenix Suns. JaVale McGee has won three rings in his career, two with the Golden State Warriors and one with the LeBron James-led LA Lakers. He is one of the few players in the league who follows veganism.

LeBron is the only active player with more championships than JaVale McGee 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4Q7ZoAK3oX — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) August 25, 2021

McGee claims that a plant-based, dairy and meat-less diet has helped him sustain his career. The former Laker has collaborated with many vegan brands and is also a strong advocate of such a lifestyle.

McGee is not an exceptional scorer or a starter but is a decent rebounder. He averaged 5.2 rebounds and 7.3 points per game in the 2020-21 season. He has represented the Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets, Philadelhia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, LA Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets. He has the second highest number of championships amongst the current players in the league.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar