"You dropped this king": Hilarious Logan Paul memes trend as Daniel Kaluuya roasts YouTuber over 'Nope' review

Although Nope raked $100 million at the box office before reaching a worldwide audience, Logan Paul said that he did not enjoy the horror film. The YouTuber and new WWE star recently explained why he disliked the Jodan Peele movie in a lengthy Twitter thread.
Daniel Kaluuya, who starred in the movie, dissed Paul in an interview for having such a critical opinion of the film even though he barely has experience in the film industry. By this point, Paul was already receiving a lot of criticism for his commentary on the movie and Kaluuya slamming him only added fuel to the fire.
Several people took to Twitter to laud Kaluuya for standing up for the film and one of them even shared a meme on Twitter which read, "you dropped this king." It was an inage of the game character Mario holding a crown.
Daniel Kaluuya appeared on Capital Breakfast to promote the science fiction horror film. During the interview, the British star brought up Paul’s 12-tweet rant where Paul criticized the film and called it “one of the worse movies I’ve seen in a long time."
The podcast host also opined on Kaluuya's role in the movie and exclaimed:
Responding to Paul's tweet thread, Kaluuya said that the influencer’s criticism of the film is irrelevant as he doesn't work in the film industry and stated:
“Logan Paul, God... we going to talk about this? Why is his opinion top of the tree? Everyone’s entitled to their opinion but what’s he done in cinema? Imagine if they asked me about Eric Clapton. I’d take everyone’s opinion on, I’ll listen to it but I’m just going ‘I don’t know why you over everybody else.' I’m happy to sit down with him… actually would I sit down with him? Nah actually that defeats the point, I wouldn’t sit down with him.”
It's important to note that the Queen & Slim star did not slam the YouTuber for having an opinion. However, he expressed disappointment over Paul’s criticism gaining massive traction online.
Netizens react to Logan Paul’s thoughts on Nope
Although the older Paul brother expressed his thoughts on the movie on July 25, his “thesis” continues to garner traction online. Daniel Kauuya addressing Paul’s Twitter antics simply added fuel to the fire.
Netizens continued to mock Paul for his critique of the film and many attacked the content creator for not understanding the plot of the film.
What did Logan Paul say in his Twitter thread?
In the boxer’s extensive Twitter rant, Paul attempted to breakdown the plot, which he failed to understand. He also expressed how the movie was “objectively slow and confusing with stretched themes.”
The internet personality also said:
“Why was Barbie Ferreira, an incredible acting talent, so underutilized in this movie? Why was she even in the movie?”
The lengthy explanation ended with Paul saying that he could feel Peele "attempting to recreate the shock from Get Out and Us. He also went on to tell his followers what killed the storyline for him.
Paul had not commented on Daniel Kaluuya’s thoughts on his Twitter thread at the time of writing this article.