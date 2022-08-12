"You dropped this king": Hilarious Logan Paul memes trend as Daniel Kaluuya roasts YouTuber over 'Nope' review

Although Nope raked $100 million at the box office before reaching a worldwide audience, Logan Paul said that he did not enjoy the horror film. The YouTuber and new WWE star recently explained why he disliked the Jodan Peele movie in a lengthy Twitter thread.

Daniel Kaluuya, who starred in the movie, dissed Paul in an interview for having such a critical opinion of the film even though he barely has experience in the film industry. By this point, Paul was already receiving a lot of criticism for his commentary on the movie and Kaluuya slamming him only added fuel to the fire.

Several people took to Twitter to laud Kaluuya for standing up for the film and one of them even shared a meme on Twitter which read, "you dropped this king." It was an inage of the game character Mario holding a crown.

Daniel Kaluuya appeared on Capital Breakfast to promote the science fiction horror film. During the interview, the British star brought up Paul’s 12-tweet rant where Paul criticized the film and called it “one of the worse movies I’ve seen in a long time."

The podcast host also opined on Kaluuya's role in the movie and exclaimed:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul 9.) Way to strip all the life from a phenomenal actor, Daniel Kaluuya, by casting him as possibly the most mundane, vanilla character I’ve ever seen. Not a question I’m just pissed 9.) Way to strip all the life from a phenomenal actor, Daniel Kaluuya, by casting him as possibly the most mundane, vanilla character I’ve ever seen. Not a question I’m just pissed

Responding to Paul's tweet thread, Kaluuya said that the influencer’s criticism of the film is irrelevant as he doesn't work in the film industry and stated:

“Logan Paul, God... we going to talk about this? Why is his opinion top of the tree? Everyone’s entitled to their opinion but what’s he done in cinema? Imagine if they asked me about Eric Clapton. I’d take everyone’s opinion on, I’ll listen to it but I’m just going ‘I don’t know why you over everybody else.' I’m happy to sit down with him… actually would I sit down with him? Nah actually that defeats the point, I wouldn’t sit down with him.”

It's important to note that the Queen & Slim star did not slam the YouTuber for having an opinion. However, he expressed disappointment over Paul’s criticism gaining massive traction online.

Netizens react to Logan Paul’s thoughts on Nope

Although the older Paul brother expressed his thoughts on the movie on July 25, his “thesis” continues to garner traction online. Daniel Kauuya addressing Paul’s Twitter antics simply added fuel to the fire.

Netizens continued to mock Paul for his critique of the film and many attacked the content creator for not understanding the plot of the film.

🕶 @MrDaeeDaee Logan Paul criticism of nope was hilarious cause you don’t even need to think deep to understand that movie. Easily the least thought provoking Peele movie out of the 3 yet that dork couldn’t understand it Logan Paul criticism of nope was hilarious cause you don’t even need to think deep to understand that movie. Easily the least thought provoking Peele movie out of the 3 yet that dork couldn’t understand it

Darcy Lou🍒 @sunflowr_3 Logan Paul failing to understand "nope", a movie about the exploitation of living things and tragedy, while still having "forest video" and "dead body" come up when you search his name is disturbingly ironic Logan Paul failing to understand "nope", a movie about the exploitation of living things and tragedy, while still having "forest video" and "dead body" come up when you search his name is disturbingly ironic https://t.co/3irGQMUrW5

eric 🇺🇦🇺🇸 @ericbursch_ After some reflection, I can confidently say that the reason Logan Paul didn’t like Nope was because he’s an idiot After some reflection, I can confidently say that the reason Logan Paul didn’t like Nope was because he’s an idiot

Miranda “Randi” Doerfler 🫠 @docsaico It goes without saying, but: Logan Paul is incredibly stupid and his negative breakdown of NOPE is so dense and sounds almost like he didn’t actually pay attention to anything that happened in the movie. It goes without saying, but: Logan Paul is incredibly stupid and his negative breakdown of NOPE is so dense and sounds almost like he didn’t actually pay attention to anything that happened in the movie.

🐇 @bunny_coven I loved nope but even if I didn’t I would pretend I did bc I can not been seen having the same opinions as logan paul…embarassing I loved nope but even if I didn’t I would pretend I did bc I can not been seen having the same opinions as logan paul…embarassing

A DRAGON NAMED DESTINY 🐉❤️‍🔥 @destinyxdragon Logan Paul is criminally underrated. This man wrote an entire thesis paper on the movie NOPE & I’m here for it. Logan Paul is criminally underrated. This man wrote an entire thesis paper on the movie NOPE & I’m here for it.

R @ReelTalk1313 @SkylerShuler It’s just… It’s so ironic that Logan Paul of all people didn’t understand Nope @SkylerShuler It’s just… It’s so ironic that Logan Paul of all people didn’t understand Nope

Stopmotion Samurai @StopmotionSam22 I don't think I should have to say this but.....



Don't listen to Logan Paul about NOPE. He wouldn't know good filmmaking if it punched him in the face. I don't think I should have to say this but.....Don't listen to Logan Paul about NOPE. He wouldn't know good filmmaking if it punched him in the face.

Zeke @gingerboiii_tt I find it hilarious how out of all people, Logan Paul didn’t like Nope. How does the message fly over your head when it’s literally criticizing people like you on the internet?? I find it hilarious how out of all people, Logan Paul didn’t like Nope. How does the message fly over your head when it’s literally criticizing people like you on the internet?? 💀

What did Logan Paul say in his Twitter thread?

In the boxer’s extensive Twitter rant, Paul attempted to breakdown the plot, which he failed to understand. He also expressed how the movie was “objectively slow and confusing with stretched themes.”

The internet personality also said:

“Why was Barbie Ferreira, an incredible acting talent, so underutilized in this movie? Why was she even in the movie?”

The lengthy explanation ended with Paul saying that he could feel Peele "attempting to recreate the shock from Get Out and Us. He also went on to tell his followers what killed the storyline for him.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul I love Peele, the VFX & aesthetic. But my thesis is this:

I can feel him attempting to recreate the shock from Get Out and Us. Mystery, violent allure & cinematic choices made for the sake of reaction instead of legitimate contribution to the storyline killed this movie for me. I love Peele, the VFX & aesthetic. But my thesis is this:I can feel him attempting to recreate the shock from Get Out and Us. Mystery, violent allure & cinematic choices made for the sake of reaction instead of legitimate contribution to the storyline killed this movie for me.

Paul had not commented on Daniel Kaluuya’s thoughts on his Twitter thread at the time of writing this article.

